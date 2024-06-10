An American woman who recently moved to Ghana has eulogised Ghanaian men, saying they are the best

According to the woman identified on her socials as Hannah Neely, Ghanaian men are responsible and take pride in providing for their women

Her comments sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens who chanced on the video Miss Hannah shared on TikTok

An African American woman has taken to social media to share her experience dating Ghanaian men.

Hannah Neely, as she is known on her socials, said Ghanaian men are responsible and thoughtful of the wellbeing of their partners.

Miss Hannah Neely, the American woman Photo credit: @internationalhannahh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mis Hannah said Ghanaian men always want to see their women progress and do better in life.

According to Miss Hannah, men from Ghana are culturally nurtured to provide for their loved ones and family.

"Ghanaian man does not mind going to ends meet to make sure you are happy. A Ghanaian man gets satisfaction in making his woman happy and he actually likes to brag about making you happy to his friends," she said.

The young African American woman said her experience dating Ghanaian men proved that they see their women as part of their responsibility.

Miss Hannah Neely further advised her fellow women who may be in the market for love to consider coming to Ghana to find their match, saying they are the best out there.

"he wants to take care of you. You are officially a part of him. He is the type of man that we should all be dating," she added.

Her comments generate a buzz online

Miss Hannah's eulogy of Ghanaian men generated a buzz on TikTok, where she posted the video.

Netizens who chanced on her video, which had garnered over 16.7k likes and close to 2k comments, as of the time of drafting this report, shared varied thoughts on her eulogy of Ghanaian men.

Some of the thoughts expressed in the comments section of the post shared by @internationalhannahh are compiled below.

@Sika reacted:

'please which Ghana are u talking about?? The same Ghana that I know or which one???'

@Harrydel replied:

"You not meeting a good person doesn’t nean everyone is like that…. It’s the same Ghana you in she’s talking about."

@Scientific also commented:

"We have stopped please we just want to take care of ourselves. The brotherhood sent me."

@Medea said:

"All I need a honest man relationship is not a business."

@Steve also said:

"When the woman is respectful we do everything within our power to protect and take care of you."

African American woman drools over Ghanaian men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh previously reported that another African-American woman had got tongues wagging online after she shared her experience with men in Ghana.

In a viral TikTok video, the woman said she is amazed by how direct men in Ghana are when they approach women they want to woo, saying "They don't fear rejection."

Her TikTok page is buzzing with many Ghanaians in the comment section sharing varied opinions on her experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh