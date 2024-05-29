A young lady has taken to social media to call out some KNUST boys for their bad behaviour towards ladies on the school's shuttle

A female student at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has called out her male schoolmates for exhibiting inappropriate behaviour towards ladies when they're commuting on the school's shuttle.

The lady, whose name is not yet known, said that the guys in the school take advantage of the congestion in the shuttle to touch them inappropriately.

She recounted an experience where one of the guys stood tightly behind her on the bus, rubbing his body against her back in a very discomforting manner.

She complained that this behaviour was becoming unbearable and uncomfortable for most of the ladies who board the school's shuttle to their various destinations in Kumasi.

In a TikTok video, the young lady vehemently cautioned the KNUST male students fond of that behaviour to desist from it.

"Don't you guys have girls? Why do you always want to take advantage of the overcrowding in the shuttle to grind the females in the car? I want you guys to know that we are aware of what you have been doing to us in the shuttle, and we are uncomfortable so you guys should stop," she stated.

Below is the video posted on TikTok by @queen_of_music18:

The situation is worse in other schools

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the lady's video condemned the boys' behaviours but said that the situation was worse in other schools.

A few of them shared their experience in the comments sections of the video, which had garnered over 6.7k likes and 727 comments, as of the time of filing this report.

Maamee reacted:

"Mese I was once in a shuffle and I felt like there was something hard behind me(thinking it was someone’s hand), I tilted my head chaleeee mese abaa paa eiii."

I’m Richard also reacted:

"Tech boys with the teduastic approach."

Aquatic said:

"come to legon and see better, spacious and numerous shuttles."

Dzakamoses also said:

"you haven't see anything yet, go to best university in Ghana you said no."

KNUST students ordered to leave campus over security threat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that some students of KNUST were asked to vacate the campus over security threats.

All students, except foreign students and a few others, were asked to leave campus by midday, on September 21, 2021.

According to the school's Security Council, some students were planning some disturbances on campus.

