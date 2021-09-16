Students of KNUST have been asked to vacate the campus over security threats

All students, with the exception of foreign students and a few others, are expected to leave campus by midday of September 18, 2021

According to the Security Council, some students were planning some disturbances on campus

Kumasi - Students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have been asked to vacate the campus by midday of September 18, 2021, over security threats.

The direction excludes foreign students and people granted permission by management to stay behind.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, this directive comes after the Security Council picked up intelligence that some groups of students were planning some disturbances on campus.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, noted that, security personnel will be stationed at some vantage points on the campus.

This, according to the report, will help ensure peace and security and prevent any unruly behavior by any group of students.

The Regional Minister further urged parents and guardians to advice their wards against getting involved in unlawful acts that would lead them into trouble.

