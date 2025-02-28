The police have arrested one person, a man named Daniel Tuffour, over the untimely passing of KNUST student Joana Yabani

The suspect, also a student of KNUST and a hostel mate of the deceased, is reported to have been a love affair with her

A photo and video have emerged online showing Yabani and Tuffour hanging out and posing as a couple

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The passing of Joana Aku Deladem Yabani, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), threw social media into mourning.

Yabani, a fourth-year Biological Science student, was reportedly found lifeless on campus on the morning of Thursday, February 27. 2025.

Late KNUST student Joana Yabani and her supected killer, Daniel Tuffour, pose as a couple. Photo source: @itellmymind

Source: Instagram

Her passing was announced in a statement released by the university's authorities. The statement called on students to remain calm, adding that investigations were officially underway to ascertain the cause of the student's death.

"A comprehensive investigation is underway in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), KNUST Internal Security and the University Health Services to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. The University Management is fully committed to ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to ascertain the facts," authorities said.

Police arrest suspect in Joana Yabani's

Hours after the announcement, the Ghana Police Service commenced investigations into the matter, leading to the arrest of one Daniel Tuffour as the main suspect.

According to an official update by KNUST, the suspect, a hostel mate of the deceased, was captured on CCTV in a violent altercation with the deceased. He was wearing the same clothes as captured on camera when he was arrested.

Tuffour is currently in custody at the Research Hills Police Station, assisting with the investigations.

Is Daniel Tuffour Joana Yabani's boyfriend?

While official statements have only described Daniel Tuffour as a hostel mate of Yabani, it has been widely speculated that the two were lovers.

The Voice of KNUST, a known blog for news from the university, indicated that the suspect was not just a hostel mate but the classmate of the deceased and was her boyfriend.

Loved-up images of Yabani and Tuffour emerge

Following his arrest, images have emerged showing Tuffour and Yabani together having cosy moments, an indication that the reports of them being lovers might have been true.

In a photo sighted on Instagram, the two, finely dressed for an event, held each other closely as they posed for the camera.

The photo was originally shared on WhatsApp by someone who knew the two on campus. The person who described them as the best couple in class sounded surprised by the sad development.

See Yabani and Tuffour's photo below:

A video which has also emerged shows the two seated in a loved-up pose and exchanging pecks

See Tuffour and Yabani's video below:

From the images, the two looked to be a great couple.

One arrested as KNUST student Joana Yabani dies on campus. Photo source: Voice of KNUST, Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Old Achimotans to honour Joana Yabani's memory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Old Achimotan Association (OAA) had expressed sadness over the demise of Joana Yabani, one of its alumni.

The association announced plans to hold a vigil. Ghanaians who took to the post's comments section sent condolence messages to the student's family.

Yabani completed Achimota school in 2021 and was expected to complete her studies for the Bachelor of Science degree later this year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh