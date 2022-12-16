A young Ghanaian lady is receiving a lot of praise after she took to TikTok to appreciate her mother and also market her business

In the video that has got people talking, the young lady filmed the moment her mom was selling her bread and tried drawing people's attention to her business.

Netizens who saw the video were divided in their opinions as some commended the lady whereas others questioned her real motives

A young Ghanaian lady @priscillakonadusunk1 has gone on TikTok to celebrate her mother and also hype her business.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady filmed a moment where a mother who works as a bread seller was hawking her products.

In the short video, the lady was heard boasting about how proud she is of her mother and her business.

Her mother however acted shy as she covered her face with her hands and laughed as her daughter showered praises on her.

The video which was captioned “I love u mom” at the time of writing the report had garnered over 14,000 likes and 70 comments.

Netizens who reacted to the video showered praises on the lady’s mother whereas others wondered why the lady didn’t carry the load on her mother’s head but rather thought it wise to film her instead.

user2181486500390

Moms are the best

ohemaa eve

why don't u collect the box on her head

Nhanhar774

Your mom is always your mom

joelaugustinefors

so why didn't help her

Emmanuel Boateng552

My mother bake bread and I love her

