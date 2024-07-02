A young Ghanaian man has been jilted by a lady he wanted to spend the rest of his life with

The lady blocked him and bolted moments after he gave her GH¢50,000 as an investment into her business

Netizens thronged the comment section of the guy to console him after he took to social media to share his story

A Ghanaian man has had his heart broken by a woman he was planning a beautiful future with.

The young man, only identified on TikTok as @one.day.one.day96, said he met the lady a while ago and expressed interest in her, to which she agreed.

After they started going out, he said she had a business which, if invested in, could blossom into something huge, so he decided to put some money into it.

The young man, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, said he invested GH¢50,000 into the business and also took it upon himself to pay for television and social media commercials to attract more customers.

However, a few days after sending the GH¢50,000 into the lady's account, she bolted and blocked him without a cause.

Narrating his sad ordeal with pain in his eyes and voice, @one.day.one.day96 said he was very disappointed by the actions of the lady, adding that he now understands why some men take gruesome revenge on their women after a broken heart.

"I thought if I invested in her business, it would help our future together. When I asked how much you needed to grow the business, you said GH¢20,000 but because I wanted to make this big, I decided to invest GH¢50,000. But after receiving the money, you decided to block me," he narrated.

"I have never been married, but if this is how you women behave, then I don't think I could ever marry," he added.

The young man further stated that although he is hurt by the loss of his GH¢50,000, he is thankful that he is still alive and healthy to work and earn more money.

Reactions to his video

The broken-hearted man's story attracted a flurry of reactions from netizens who came across his video on his TikTok page, @one.day.one.day96, some of which have been compiled below.

@derbyblinks147 reacted:

"The way some of us need help eer and some ladies are just misbehaving."

@tomaquinassambah said:

"you need help but not love."

@Gifty acpuha also reacted:

"Eeiiiii hmmmm.some of us to are looking for a good man. some of them to they get but they are misbehaving,bro is ok everything will be fine ok be."

@First Lady also said:

"Ghana ladies show my brother shege."

@lizmen commented:

"sorry I feel your pain."

Soldier in tears as girlfriend dumps him for another man

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian soldier trended after a loyalty test on his girlfriend went south.

The young soldier, named Ernest, in a video sighted on Facebook, had his confidence and trust shattered after his girlfriend, Tracy, mentioned another man as her lover.

The young man became angry and confused and felt betrayed by his girlfriend, whom he had left home in his room to go to work that morning.

