Despite their old age, some women recently became mothers after years of either desiring a baby or struggling with childlessness after years of marriage.

Research has linked old-age maternal pregnancy to high blood pressure, diabetes during pregnancy, a higher risk of death, and severe complications for babies, according to Reuters.

Even though women, who are at least 35 years old, are much more likely than younger mothers to experience a variety of pregnancy complications, the babies were worth the risk for the new mothers.

After years of marriage without children, the women could only be bothered about the joys of motherhood as the presence of their babies made their pregnancy complications and labour pains less burdensome.

YEN.com.gh has compiled women who recently gave birth to either a child or twins in their old age.

1. Juana Antwi and Peter Afriyie Kwarteng:

46-year-old Juana Antwi and her husband, Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, aged 66, welcomed quadruplets in 2021 at Offinso Asamankama in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

After years of several attempts to become pregnant again, Juana and her husband finally welcomed the quadruplets on Monday, October 4, 2021.

2. Victoria Adorgu:

Victoria Adorgu, a 56-year-old Ghanaian woman gave birth for the first time in her life. The woman who had been insulted for being unable to bear children all her years cried as she spoke about the bitter experiences from the past

In an interview with TV3's Portia Gabor, Victoria could not hold back her tears as she recounted how she bore the brunt of people's negative comments and insults for being unable to have her own child.

3. Ethel:

A 62-year-old new mother who faced a lot of discrimination from people around her and society after struggling to have children welcomed three babies.

She revealed that in an attempt to expand her family, she tried a lot of fertility options from age 40 to 45 to no avail.

Ethel continued to trust God for a miracle and remained faithful until she finally received her rainbow babies; Alexander, Alexandra, and Alexina.

