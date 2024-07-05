A young man warmed many hearts on social media with his genuine act of kindness towards an old woman

The man, being touched by the struggles of the old woman, bought all the charcoal that she had wrapped in rubber bags and carried on her head

His gesture towards the old lady touched people online who came across the video on TikTok

A Ghanaian man's act of kindness towards a poor old woman has warmed many hearts on social media

According to narration in a caption of a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Tiktok, the man was resting in his house when the old woman, carrying a pan full of rubber bags of charcoal, approached and begged him to buy some.

The old charcoal seller receiving cash from the generous man Photo credit: @muller2952/TikTok

he man, resting in his chair while conversing with a young fellow, realized how tired the poor old lady must have been from hawking her goods and therefore decided to offer her some respite

He asked how much each of the rubber bags of charcoal cost, to which the woman said GH¢5.

The man then bought off everything on the pan and asked her to go home and rest.

This act of kindness put a smile on the face of the woman, who appeared relieved after hawking for several hours without patronage.

She was spotted profusely thanking the man for showing empathy towards her struggle, after which she took her pan and returned home, beaming with smiles.

Ghanaians react to the video

The man's genuine act of kindness touched many Ghanaians' hearts, as they thronged the comments section of the video, posted on TikTok by @muller2952 shared their views.

@The Ghost · Friend said:

"God bless you bro."

@NANAAMA IKAPA also said:

"See the way she is shivering. It really tells u she is tired."

@margaretadator wrote:

"Lord for the sake of this old women, bless me so I can be a blessing to them."

Truth also wrote:

?this is the stage I don't want my old lady to go through but things are not going well."

@OHEMAA commented:

"She is even shaking."

