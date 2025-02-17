Ghanaian comic actor Opoku Bilson seems unhappy with his sugar mummy, Diana Asamoah, after she opened up about their relationship

The Ghanaian TikToker, in a recent interview, stated that the two were in a relationship, but Opoku seemed unhappy about the situation

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some laughing and others praising the 'couple'

Ghanaian comic actor and skit-maker Opoku Bilson confronted his 'sugar mummy' after she opened up about their relationship.

In a hilarious skit, the actor angrily questioned Diana Asamoah on why she opened up about their relationship in an interview.

Opoku Bilson fumes at his sugar mummy Diana Asamoah after she opened up about their relationship. image source: Opoku Bilson, Diana Asamoah

Source: TikTok

Opoku, who seemed unhappy about Diana's move, expected her to be discreet about their private matters, including their relationship.

He noted that he received several calls from family and friends requesting clarification after the TikToker's interview.

Diana also responded angrily, claiming that Opoku Bilson was cheating on her, hence his furious reaction to the incident.

Opoku then hilariously threatened to end the relationship and walked out on Diana, who ran after him, begging him to stay.

Watch the video below:

Diana Asamoah 'confirms' she is dating Opoku

Diana Asamoah left social media in a frenzy after she stated that she was dating Opoku Bilson and that both were in love.

The actress, in an interview, said she opted to go public on this issue because other ladies showed interest in her lover.

Diana Asamoah says she is in a relationship with Opoku Bilson, sparking an angry response from the comic actor. Image source: Diana Asamoah, Opoku Bilson

Source: TikTok

Diana Asamoah explained that relatives of Opoku Bilson were even aware that they were in a serious relationship. However, the actor seems unhappy about this.

Netizens react to Opoku Bilson's confrontation

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to Opoku Bilson's confrontation. Many found the video hilarious, while others praised the two content creators for milking this opportunity.

@Bloggers Tv🇬🇭🇬🇧🇺🇸 wrote:

"The video will go viral soon😂😂 StoneBwoy repost."

@Urm ADEPA~RUBY wrote:

"OPOKU ONCE SAID 😂😂😂???"

@ℳ𝒾𝒸𝓀ℯ𝓎 wrote:

"Asem bɛn kuraa nie."

@Odeneho Sagasty wrote:

"Is it real or behind the science."

@Lollypop wrote:

"Who saw the interview before this."

@Shatta wale wrote:

"Opoku come to my house l have to give you work."

@benji wrote:

"kwasia kwa 😂😂 is not a good 😂😂."

@Ashlyn wrote:

"So this relationship they don't speak Twi??😂"

@kolby Media wrote:

"It's not a good."

@use048ñç3ßß wrote:

"I laugh enter my ex room."

@Rosee wrote:

"I need a genuine relationship guys."

@Khobby Stark wrote:

"This people are smart. They are using the trend for content. Sharp thinking."

@Jerome BigBrain wrote:

"How did they agreed to argue in English?"

@NANA KWAME wrote:

"Opoku once said 😁😁."

@Kobe wrote:

"Why kraa are they speaking English?"

@Nhyiraba Nyamekye Kobby wrote:

"Don't pretend u didn't see this... from today till the end of the month ur season of greatness ll never pass u by."

Opoku Bilson's sugar mummy travels abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikToker Diana Asamoah travelled abroad and shared videos of her trip.

The videos showed her walking about on the streets of France with her luggage as she arrived in the foreign country.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, with some happy for her and others asking about her fate.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh