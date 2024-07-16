King Paluta's latest release, Makoma, has gained significant strides in less than a month since it dropped

The viral song has been adjudged the most streamed song in Africa by Boomplay and Audiomack

His post about the song's success caught the attention of fans, who joined him to celebrate

On July 5, King Paluta released Makoma, his first single after winning the highly coveted Best New Artiste award at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The song raked in over a million hits on Audiomack in less than a week, thanks to its catchy, infectious melody and pre-release strategy.

The song has unlocked a new milestone for the musician, earning him significant praise online.

The TGMA Best New Artiste 2024, King Paluta. Photo source: Instagram/KingPaluta

King Paluta beats Chike and Ayra Starr on Boomplay chart

Makoma by King Paluta has become the most streamed song on Boomplay's new music chart based on data collected between July 5 and July 11.

It edged the towering Ogechi remix, whose success was fuelled by Davido's wedding, and Black Sherif's Kilos Milos.

Makoma's success has spilled over to other King Paluta releases on Boomplay. His collaboration with Sista Afia has jumped up two places, occupying the 14th spot on Boomplay's top hot songs.

The song, which was the topmost on Apple Music in the first week of July, currently sits atop Audiomack's list of hot songs from Africa.

Celebrating his milestone, King Paluta said:

"We have the Number 1 song in Africa on Boomplay and Audiomack. I can't thank you guys enough for this!!! So so grateful."

Fans hail King Paluta's new milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to King Paluta's strides with Makoma.

prince_charming419 remarked:

"You should have known you are a singer not a rapper long ago."

adwoadorn wrote:

"How is supposed to be, Ghana let us support our own always. Congrats Paluta."

vuga_aay said:

"Who said a well crafted Twi song won’t take you anywhere? #ouch well deserved King Paluta ❤️."

TikToker remakes King Paluta's Makoma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a TikToker known as Antwi Yaw, or King of Translations, shared his love for Makoma by creating an English version of the song.

In his remix, Antwi humorously translated every Twi lyric into its English equivalent, maintaining the song's rhythm and melody while adding a comedic twist.

