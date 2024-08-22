A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting over her wife's bad attitude has surfaced on social media

The man who dragged her wife to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa Afutuo accused her of cheating with multiple partners

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian man has dragged his wife to Auntie Naa's show, Oyerepa Afutuo, following her change of attitude.

In a video that has gone viral, the young man, who introduced himself as Joseph, said his wife has been displaying a lousy attitude for some time, which has caused a rift in their marriage.

A Ghanaian man is lamenting after cheating wife returns to her Ex-Lover. Image source: Oyerepa Afutuo

Source: TikTok

According to him, his wife has been cheating on him with other men, including her ex-lover. He noted that the Ghanaian woman had also destroyed their marriage certificate, tearing it up and hiding the damaged pieces behind their wardrobe.

He indicated that despite forgiving her on several occasions, she kept disappointing her and, eventually, reported to her family that the man had been maltreating her.

Their marriage is on the verge of collapse since the lady's family has called for their divorce. The young man has been left devastated over this, stating that he doesn't want to end their marriage because they have a child and can't afford to let their child be raised in a broken home.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam man after hearing his story

Netizens who saw the video were displeased with the man's comments. Many took to the comment section to criticise him for giving his wife too many chances.

@yawGh wrote:

"This guy has really failed the entire brotherhood ...like how??"

@COP ACHIEE wrote:

"Wo y3 kwasia paaaaaaaas."

@CK Maame wrote:

"This guy is too weak Sana’a. So he still want her boii."

@Obaapa Esther wrote:

"Sisterhood we have a meeting we need to return this sister registration fees."

@EWUSI JUNIOR RESIGNED wrote:

"Is Twene Jonas aware of this issues."

Ghanaian man admits cheating on wife

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian man has admitted to cheating on his wife.

He noted in a video that his wife had relocated to Dubai for over three years and as a way of dealing with loneliness, he cheats on her with other ladies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh