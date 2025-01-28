A recent doom prophecy by Karma President about Prophet Ogyaba has gone viral on social media

This comes after it was found out that Karma President prophesied about Ogyaba and detailed what would befall the man of God

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by Karma President

Popular Ghanaian seer, Karma President is trending on social media in the wake of the brouhaha involving Ghanaian Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Dr Ogyaba and his embattled mistress, Cassie.

A video making rounds on Facebook confirmed that Karma President foresaw the unfortunate incident involving Ogyaba and warned him to act on it.

Karma President reacts as his doom prophecy about Ogyaba comes to pass. Photo credit: @Karma President/Facebook @Ogyaba TV/Facebook

Karma President in an interview disclosed that Ogyaba had been cursed by a woman.

He explained that due to this the man of God would be disgraced and become a subject of ridicule.

Karma President added that Ogyaba would be plunged into hardship if he did not take action on the curse placed on him.

"In the spiritual world, Ogyaba has been cursed. A woman has made some pronouncements against him and the spirits have acted on it. This will bring about his disgrace. He will face untold hardship and some unpleasant things I cannot say."

"If he likes he should listen to my message, if he likes he should not. This is not about prayer. He should work on it else the disagrace and hardship that will befall him will be hard to withstand. He is a man of God but his prayers do not have an impact."

It appears that the advice to Ogyaba was not heeded as the news of him and his mistress went haywire online.

At the time of writing the report, The video had raked in over 5,000 views and 13 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the prophecy

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video were astonished that the Ogyaba failed to act on the prophecy.

John Honney commented:

"Ghanaians don't know they have great seer yet. I prayed that is not going to be too late for him."

Daniel Quaye indicated:

"I like this man everything he says comes true."

Michael Agyemang indicated:

"Seer, you be too much."

Bonsu Joshua added:

"Seer it has happened oooo, And come to past."

Naadusah Sheer added:

"Karma will expose all the fake prophets in Ghana this year."

Ogyaba shows remorse after cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba has reflected on his decision to have an affair out of his marriage.

In a video on TikTok, Ogyaba who looked very remorseful explained to netizens that there were factual inaccuracies in Cassie's account of their affair adding that the utterances of her mistress were simply an attempt to make him look bad in the eyes of the public.

Setting the record straight, Prophet Ogyaba said he had no plan of leaving his wife adding that he would not take Cassie as his second wife.

