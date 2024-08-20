A video online of Pastor Mensa Otabil sharing insights about his marriage has got tongues wagging

He opened up on how he opted to settle down with his wife even though he did not have many things

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varying opinions regarding the pastor's comments

The Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, Pastor Mensa Otabil, has opened up about his modest beginnings as a married man.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @thealtarcall, Pastor Mensa Otabil, who was preaching to his church's congregants, said his marriage to his wife Joy Otabil did not begin with a touch of extravagance and luxury.

Pastor Mensa Otabil talks about his marriage in a trending video.

Delving into detail, he also explained that he lacked very basic things that a married man would ordinarily be expected to have at home.

"When I was married, my wife would tell you I didn't have anything. I didn't have a bed, a chair, cutlery, or plates. The first furniture for our room was benches, discarded benches from the church, which I improved by painting white".

Despite this shortfall, Pastor Mensa Otabil said he recognised the essence of marriage and began to build on his union with his wife to improve his lot and grow in his married life.

"But we were together; we prayed together, we believed together, and then we moved from the benches."

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 1500 comments and 33,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Mensa Otabil's marriage remarks

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video also shared their opinions regarding Pastor Mensa Otabil's marriage.

SonoftheApostle commented:

"This is when you meet an understanding woman who understands life life and process."

Deprince stated:

"Pastor every young man want to get married! Your time is different from this generation! This generation are frustrating the men.No money no marryThey don’t want to believe together or build together!"

The whale replied:

"Pastor go agree make I marry her daughter as I no get nothing?"

Esther Gyamfi Moore replied:

"Thank you papa."

Tic advises youth on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Tic advised youths who wanted to get married.

He believes that seven years of dating should precede any man or woman settling down with their partner.

Tic was positive that those who heeded his relationship advice would ultimately benefit from his words.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

