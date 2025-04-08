Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed the availability of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of Real Madrid clash

The former Atletico Madrid star missed the English Premier League game against Everton last Saturday

Partey, who played against Los Blancos several times during his days in Spain, is expected to start the game tonight

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained the reason for leaving Thomas Partey on the bench for the game against Everton on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Black Stars midfielder was an unused substitute as the Gunners shared the spoils at Goodison Park against Everton following a 1-1 draw.

Partey started from the bench alongside first-team players Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

However, the trio were introduced in the second half while Partey remained on the bench till the end of the match.

According to Arteta, the move was a precautionary one with his sights set on the Real Madrid game.

He said during his post-match presser:

"There were four players that couldn't start the game after what happened with Fulham, and obviously the injury of Gabi, so that forces you as well to make some changes. Players deserve to play minutes, so I'm very happy with that. Everybody has to be important, has to feel important. They have so many games coming up right now, and we have to rely on all of them."

The former Atletico Madrid star has trained with the team this week ahead of tonight's epic UEFA Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

Arteta confirms Partey's availability

Ahead of tonight's game, Arsenal have a fully-fit squad to face the European champions at the Emirates.

Partey, who missed the Everton clash, is also expected to start alongside Odegaard and Declan Rice in the heart of midfield.

He said, as quoted by the club's website:

"Yeah, looks like it. We have another training session this afternoon, but Ben finished the game. We had to stop him over time because he hasn't played much football, but he was fine after the game. And with the rest, they went through the game and they were able to do some bits yesterday and ready to train today."

Partey's experience from his days in Spain is expected to help the Gunners in their first meeting against Real Madrid in twenty years.

The last time Arsenal faced Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, the English club emerged victors, going on to reach the final of the 2006 competition, losing to Barcelona.

Partey reacts after Ghana win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey reacted after the Black Stars recorded back-to-back victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Arsenal midfielder played an influential role as the Black Stars defeated Chad and Madagascar to enhance their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Having excelled in the game against Chad, Partey scored twice in the 3-0 victory over Madagascar in Morocco to ensure Ghana ended the March international break top of the table.

