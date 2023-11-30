Ghanaian preacher Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has provided GH¢30,000 financial assistance to 10 church members with businesses

The SpiritLife Revival Ministries general overseer and his wife launched a scheme to support at least 400 members with GH¢30,000 each

The video where he presents the cheques to the business owners during a church service has surfaced

General Overseer of the SpiritLife Revival Ministries Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has presented GH¢30,000 to each of some 10 church members.

The preacher, his wife Mimi ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, with support from other leading church members, launched an entrepreneurship support programme to facilitate the initiative to cushion entrepreneurs amid the prevailing economic difficulties.

Ghanaian preacher Bernard Nelson-Eshun supports 10 church members with GH¢30,000 each. Photo credit: Ahmed Zaggoudi/christian_vibes_gh/prophetbernardelbernard (Instagram).

Per the outline of the scheme, each of the 400 selected beneficiaries will first receive initial cash of GH¢10,000, with the remaining amount to be disbursed after an audit of the usage of the initial capital.

Prophet Nelson-Eshun said this would help avoid wastage and ensure the beneficiaries put the monies to good use.

"We're giving you the first one (GH¢10,000). We'll come and look at what you're doing. We're first giving GH¢10,000 cedis now. After two or three months, when we come and do our checks, we'll add the remaining GH¢20,000," he said.

"If we do our checks and we're not okay, we won't give you," ElBernard said while presenting the first 10 beneficiaries with cheques of GH¢10,000.

He urged the beneficiaries to make the best of the facility to help the programme achieve its objectives.

The entrepreneurship drive adds to a series of other support programmes the church has undertaken over the last three months: weekly donation of provisions and the presentation of cash sums to deserving church members and families to support their upkeep.

Watch the video of the moment he presented the cheques to some members below:

How peeps reacted

Many took to the comments of the video posted on Christian Vibes Gh to praise Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun and the church.

Kojo.hanson indicated:

If every church does this, the poverty rate will decrease. God bless him.

Justbbs commented:

Proud church member moment .

Adrainatashajaredjai posted:

This man is very good at giving and helping the needy.

Ardent1 wrote:

Even the bible says when giving, let your left hand not know what's in your right hand.

Stephenadu.gyamfi said:

Thank you, prophet.

Kumi.gold1 posted:

I was in Ghana looking to get my head above the waters. All the men of God were billing me. Only prophet Elbernard helped me and asked for nothing. Those of you talking rubbish should be careful.

Ladydedei posted:

That’s my Papa #with the heart of Gold.

Nana Bright said:

Good heart. God bless you papa.

Eyiahbright said:

My church would reach this level too.

Pawssettlers reacted:

Wow. Where the church dey.

