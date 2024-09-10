A Ghanaian man known on TikTok as @mr2real_realtalkm has offered some nuggets of wisdom to his fellow men

He advised men to build themselves and ensure they had at least a car, a house, and a job before proposing to women

His assertions have attracted mixed reactions on social media from some Ghanaians who follow him on TikTok

A Ghanaian man has shared some useful life lessons with his fellow men, especially those who struggle to be financially stable.

According to @mr2real_realtalkm on TikTok, a man needs to become a high-value member of society before taking a woman.

@mr2real_realtalkm proceeded to list three essential things a man must acquire before taking the bold step to propose to the woman.

He said a man who is ready for a woman should have a house, either owned or rented, a car, and most importantly, a source of income.

"Don't worry the woman, don't propose to her if you don't have a house, either rented or owned. If you don't have a job, either a business or a company or anything that brings you a regular income that you can cater for yourself and the woman and the kids. If you also don't have a car, to help you move from A to B, don't propose to a woman," he opined.

He further stated that any man who does not possess the three things mentioned above is not ready to have a woman and may end up being a headache to her.

Netizens share their views on his assertions.

Following the emergence of the Ghanaian man's video on TikTok, netizens who chanced on it shared their views on his assertions.

@Enoch Foreigner said:

"Say Ghana or African ladies, the white woman dont care weather you have money or not if she loves you then she truely loves you."

@Rich also said:

"Is the car part neccesary??"

@Mr 2Real replied:

"Do you like walking under the hot sun in Gh?"

@Good Name361 wrote:

"I'm 100% with you but out of the three things that you mention you have to delete one is the car if you have a good work with car."

Young men advised against early marriage

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian man cautioned his fellow men against getting married early.

He urged them to rather focus on building themselves to become financially and psychologically sound.

He further said a man with money would be able to attract any woman of his choice to get married to later.

