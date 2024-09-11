A video of a Ghanaian man speaking on why politicians do not deserve four years in office has gone viral

In the viral video, the man called for the four-year term to be slashed to six months, arguing that that's all politicians deserve

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has called for a shorter term for politicians who are elected to manage the country's affairs.

During an interaction with a content creator, he noted that the four-year term in office was unnecessary and advocated for it to be slashed to six months.

A Ghanaian man is speaking on why presidents deserve only four years in office. Image source: John Dramani Mahama, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

In his video, he stated that politicians only take the last six months of their tenure seriously because they know they might be denied power due to poor performance. As a result, they work diligently during that period.

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the Ghanaian man's video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. Many, however, supported his claim.

@Kingofkumasi_ wrote:

"That’s how Ghanaians can remember quickly. They do same even in the USA."

@al_varo777 wrote:

"Very sensible assertion."

@mcbilly__ wrote:

"Elections should be held every 2 weeks."

@Popony_J wrote:

"He’s a disappointed NPP member."

@BlaqMadiba_ wrote:

"As long as party politics/4 year term and all this nonsense persists nothing will change. Look aT addo dee telling us the next president wil fix the problems. Mahama wasting money to campaign from 2016/2020 then 2024. What do we expect???"

@Meerah29 wrote:

"The party can go for another 4 years but Mahama can’t go for another 4 years. Please am I wrong?"

@Joeaustin007 wrote:

"This is my message all along. I’ve been saying the same thing to the people around me. This is it."

@AddyCudjoe8458 wrote:

"As if the 6 months is not part of the 4 year term. This erroneous impression is false. Many roads n schools have been built commissioned n used even before this last six months."

Electoral Commission proposes changing 2024 election date

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission earlier proposed changing the election date for Ghana. YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission wanted to change the date of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The Electoral Commission also wants Ghana election days to be designated national holidays. The commission presented these proposals to stimulate discussions on improving the electoral process.

Source: YEN.com.gh