A Ghanaian woman in a desperate attempt to resolve her marital has appeared on Oyerepa TV

She is unhappy about her husband's plan to have a secret wedding because he no longer loves her

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have sympathised with the woman on her ordeal

A disgruntled Ghanaian woman, Faustina Ayensu, has cried out after she got infidelity by her husband's infidelity.

Appearing on Auntie Naa's programme Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, the distressed young lady said her husband has secretly planned to marry another woman this weekend.

A Ghanaian woman cries out as her husband readies to marry another woman. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

She explained that her marital challenges began after she had helped her husband buy and pay for a car.

"Four months after we bought the car, she has informed me that she no longer wants to continue with the marriage."

The woman said she and the man had toiled and hence appealed to well-meaning Ghanaians to help stop the planned wedding until her deceitful husband gave her the proper compensation.

The video, which has gone viral on YouTube, has raked in over 22,000 views and 100 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the woman

Netizens who took to the comment section sympathised with a woman on her ordeal.

@martinyeboah5526 commented:

"Hmmmm a lot of marital issues."

@philtymcnasty9994 reacted:

"Insult is insult, it’s wrong for you, to ask Fustina Ayensu to repeat the exact words of the insult. When you do that, you trigger the guest to relive the pain, shame, and suffering, associated with the insult."

@charlotteadjeikwanin8675 added:

"I know this guy we all grew up together.He is such a calm guy.Hmmm this world."

Man admits cheating on wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian has publicly admitted to cheating on his wife.

In a video on TikTok, the man publicly admitted to his infidelity, categorically stating that he has had extra-marital affairs in the absence of his wife.

He claimed that life has not been easy in the past three years since his wife, Adwoa Mavis, travelled, as he has been feeling very lonely.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh