A video of a Ghanaian prophetess confessing to having an affair with a married man has got people talking

The woman, who looked sad, stated that she only got to know she was a side chick through a dream

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

A Ghanaian prophetess based in Kumasi is unhappy after discovering her fiancé was legally married.

In a video sighted on the YouTube page of Aunti Naa TV, the prophetess, who appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV, explained that she only got to know her side chick status through a dream.

Ghanaian lady confessing to dating married in a trending video. Photo credit: @Aunti Naa TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

Already having three children with the man, she lamented that efforts to sever all ties with the married man have proven difficult.

"He follows me everywhere I go, even leaves with me as I speak," she said with a sad look.

In a bid to make things right in God's sight, the prophetess has dragged the issue to Oyerepa Afutuo, hoping that her estranged father of her children will back off.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 22,000 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the Prophetess' concern

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were not pleased with the actions of the woman.

@AgyeiwaaEffah-kj2ei commented:

"First case:what's wrong with this woman???? What does it take to kick a man out of your life if you don't want him? Is this a case."

@akuatakyiwaa6298 stated:

"Eeeeiii nyame dwuma nso aba fo paa."

@elizabethabellaadjiri7633 added:

"I wonder why you can’t sack this man and he is staying with you for 9years plus why what’s wrong with you."

Lady laments being a side chick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman shared a heartbreaking story of discovering she was dating a married man.

In a video, the lady said she never knew her boyfriend's house, adding that he told her he had some issues with his dad at home, so it was inappropriate to take her there.

After dating for more than a year, the lady said she felt it was time for them to get married, so she introduced him to her pastors and elders of her church.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh