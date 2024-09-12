A video of a young lady confessing on live TV after cheating on her husband has gone viral online

The woman now wants a divorce because of her act, but her husband has refused her request

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have lashed out at the married woman for her act

A video of a young Ghanaian lady has generated talking points online after she opened up about her marital issues.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Auntie Naa's TikTok page, the embattled married woman who appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV said she wanted to be a divorcee.

A Ghanaian lady is unhappy over her husband's refusal to divorce her. Photo credit: @auntinaa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained that her request for divorce is because she has cheated on her husband and believes the marriage should be annulled.

The main issue for the lady is that even though she has informed her husband of her infidelity, the man has failed to grant her request for divorce.

"She told me that per tradition it is not right for a woman to instigate divorce proceedings against a man."

Ghanaians chide the married woman for infidelity

Netizens who took to the video comments section have chided the lady for her infidelity.

Steven Agyeman commented:

"Hw3 ne gyimii, ..anyway what's she doing here."

Alfredo Qweccy Criscito stated:

"Hmmm 3ne Mmaa."

433PREDICTION added:

"Today's marriage."

Mpepe indicated:

"Marriage... hmmmm. Scared mpo."

MC Luke

"Hmmmm!"

Source: YEN.com.gh