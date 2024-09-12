Ghanaian Woman Fumes Over Husband's Refusal To Divorce Her: "I Cheated On Him"
- A video of a young lady confessing on live TV after cheating on her husband has gone viral online
- The woman now wants a divorce because of her act, but her husband has refused her request
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have lashed out at the married woman for her act
A video of a young Ghanaian lady has generated talking points online after she opened up about her marital issues.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Auntie Naa's TikTok page, the embattled married woman who appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa TV said she wanted to be a divorcee.
She explained that her request for divorce is because she has cheated on her husband and believes the marriage should be annulled.
The main issue for the lady is that even though she has informed her husband of her infidelity, the man has failed to grant her request for divorce.
"She told me that per tradition it is not right for a woman to instigate divorce proceedings against a man."
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 700 likes and 20 comments
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians chide the married woman for infidelity
Netizens who took to the video comments section have chided the lady for her infidelity.
Steven Agyeman commented:
"Hw3 ne gyimii, ..anyway what's she doing here."
Alfredo Qweccy Criscito stated:
"Hmmm 3ne Mmaa."
433PREDICTION added:
"Today's marriage."
Mpepe indicated:
"Marriage... hmmmm. Scared mpo."
MC Luke
"Hmmmm!"
Ogyam divorces wife
Earlier, YEN.comn.gh reported that Ghanaian social media commentator Ogyam has set social media ablaze after he announced he is now a divorcee.
In a video on the Facebook page of GHPage News, Ogyam, speaking about his personal life, said he parted ways with his wife because she neglected her duties at home.
He claimed that his ex-wife preferred to attend social gatherings such as funerals and weddings, a situation that was hurting his family.
"She could travel to her hometown under the guise of attending a funeral and spend over three weeks, she was not even washing my clothes."
Source: YEN.com.gh
