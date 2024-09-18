Obroni Man Marries Single Mum Who Is Eight Years Older Than Him: "Age Is Just A Number"
- A video of a white man meeting his Ghanaian lover for the first time has got people talking on social media
- The young man was very delighted to meet his lover, who is a single mum and also eight years older than him
- Netizens who saw the video were inspired by their love story and shared their views in the comments section of the video
A white man has warmed the hearts of many on social media after fulfilling his vows to his girlfriend and making her his wife.
The lovers recently got married a few days after their first meeting. Videos circulating on social media about the man arriving at the airport. It was a beautiful sight as the lady ran into her lover's arms.
The intriguing love story of the two has got many people talking on social media since the woman is a single mother and is also eight years older than his Obroni partner.
This story is a true definition of 'age is just a number' when it comes to love and also a testament to 'love knows no boundaries.'
Watch the video below:
Netizens express desire to find love
Following the touching display of love between the two, many netizens who saw the video took to the comments section of the video to express their desire to find love.
@Jada.D wrote:
"Single and searching from UNITED STATES."
@Lyndall wrote:
"Single and searching United Kingdom."
@Danger DaYoo🇬🇭🇪🇦🇺🇲 wrote:
"Single and Searching from living in Spain."
@king wrote:
"Single and searching from the United States 🇺🇸."
@Nharnarh Armah Golden wrote:
"Single and searching."
@Dr. Lizzy Lola_Johnson wrote:
"I’m even ashamed to say I’m single and searching as I turn 45 years in November. I am first born and all my siblings are all settled. I wonder if marriage is really for everyone. If it is then?"
@Prinzdarlyn🇬🇭🇨🇦 wrote:
"Searching from Toronto."
@Jemima Afiriyie wrote:
"Single and searching from Ghana."
Married woman prepares jollof for husband
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman prepared jollof rice for her Obroni husband to enjoy. However, things did not go as she expected.
Her lover scolded her for being a lousy cook instead of enjoying the special meal she made for him.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Also, Jessie previously served as a reporter with The Independent Ghana as a multimedia journalist. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh