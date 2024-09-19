A Ghanaian man has shared how he met and instantly fell in love his partner while travelling on a VIP bus to Kumasi

He started a conversation with her during the journey and bought her bread and tsofi at Nkawkaw to show his interest

His story left several single social media users wondering if they should use a similar approach to get love partners

A Ghanaian man has shared the lovely story of how he met the love of his life while travelling on a VIP bus.

The man recalled that he immediately fell in love the moment he saw her and decided to make his move by starting a conversation during their journey.

A Ghanaian man recounts how he met his wife on a VIP bus and bought her bread and tsofi to show his love. Photo credit: @gabthesharboy (TikTok) & Photo by Roo Lewis (Getty Images)

In a TikTok video, the man said they were both on their way to Kumasi, which provided ample time to get to know each other. He added that when they were approaching Nkawkaw, he thought of doing something simple yet special for the lady to show his intentions.

He bought her the signature Nkawkaw bread ad tsofi, as a way to show his interest and affection.

"I was travelling when I met my partner. We were in a VIP bus together. I fell in love with her the moment I saw her. So I sat by her and started a conversation. We were both travelling to Kumasi so when we got to Nkawkaw then, I bought her bread and tsofi."

After the initial encounter on the bus, the two talked and are now together as a couple.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud man for making a move

Several people thronged to the comment section after watching the video shared by @gabthesharkboy. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

maame_adjoa_jay said:

“Lemme start sleeping in trotro 😂😂”

BabyYaah✝️ wrote:

“Our youth de3 plenty met theirs online 😂”

THONY said:

“This is a great content. Keep it up”

april_babe77 wrote:

“It was my first time trying bolt he was my driver, and surprisingly he was also bored home and wanted to do bolt that day for his first time. Since dat day he didn’t do bolt again. we married now💯”

ISAAC DAMOAH said:

“Eii so Nkawkaw bread 🍞 and choffi give him love one 🥰and am buying shawama and pizza but yet still am single lonely 🙁 🤔😳😳where is Nkawkaw station in accra oooo”

Nana Efya Afrakomah wrote:

“Abeg I need bread 🍞 😅😅😅”

Action Tyga said:

“Bread and choffi,,, rule no:7”

Bride shares how she met her husband

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian bride shared the incredible story of how she met her husband.

In a video, she said she met her husband on social media after he slid into her DM.

After chatting on social media for a while, the man asked for her phone number, which began a series of events leading to their beautiful union.

