A video of a white man's reaction after his wife prepared Ghana jollof has got people talking

The man said he did not like the meal his wife cooked, adding that it was too spicy

Many people who took to the comments section of the video remarked that his wife might not be a good cook

A white man popularly known in Ghanaian parlance as Obroni triggered funny reactions after he was served with Ghana jollof.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on @mercy_festus's TikTok page, showed the moment his wife called him to the dining table for his meal.

A married woman prepares Ghana jollof for her Obroni husband and gets scolded for being a bad cook in a trending video. Photo credit: @mercy_festus/TikTok

Source: TikTok

His face initially lit up with smiles as his wife informed him that he prepared Ghana jollof.

That smile soon gave way to displeasure, as the man, after sampling the dish, began to complain that the meal was too spicy.

Labelling the meal tomato rice, he wondered why his wife had not prepared Senegalese jollof.

With a look of disappointment, he asked for his meal to be replaced, which was granted.

The funny video, which was captioned Jollof, had raked in over 36,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Netizens react to the woman Ghana jollof

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video laughed at the reaction of the white man. Others also said he did not enjoy the Ghana jollof because his wife was not a good cook.

Pretty_Queen stated:

"On behalf of all the Ghanaians we dnt cook our Jollof like this."

Obiri-Yeboah reacted:

"Is it how to make a Ghanaian 🇬🇭 Jollof Arhh."

Jemy Osoria added:

"Please we don’t do jollof like that here in Ghana."

Nana. Afia replied:

"How can a Nigerian cook Jollof rice and claim it’s a Ghanaian Jollof.. it makes." no sense

Naa Oyoo wrote:

"Wei 3ny3 Ghana jollof... 3y3 mebus3m jollof."

Diamond_rollo stated:

"Nawa for this your husband sef.... He's just too much.... Can't be satisfied."

Ghana jollof lacks flavour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hilda Baci had given Ghana jollof a poor rating.

In a video, Hilda Baci said that Nigerian jollof is the best because the emphasis is placed on flavour building.

Buttressing her point, the CEO of My Foods By Hilda said that she had been to Ghana before and tried the jollof.

Source: YEN.com.gh