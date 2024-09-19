Jordin Sparks has reminisced about her time in Ghana after her collaboration with Stonebwoy topped the Apple Music's international pop chart in Ghana

The American singer said that she had a great experience during her last visit to the country and expressed interest in returning to Ghana in the future

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comments section to praise Jordin Sparks and encourage her to attend Stonebwoy's BHIM festival this December

Grammy-nominated American singer Jordin Sparks has shared her experience from her last visit to Ghana.

Jordin Sparks reminisces about her time in Ghana after her song with Stonebwoy topped a chart on Apple Music. Photo source: @jordinsparks @stonebwoy

Jordin Sparks recounts her time in Ghana

The musician's No Cry collaboration with Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy, off her recently released No Restrictions album, reached the top spot of the International Pop Song in Ghana chart on Apple Music.

In an interaction with a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Jordin Sparks thanked Ghanaians for streaming the song and recounted how she enjoyed her last visit to the West African country.

The No Air hitmaker said she had a memorable experience visiting Ghana, the first African country she had visited.

The American singer said that the visit had given her joy and that many Ghanaians she encountered showed their unwavering kindness.

Jordin Sparks added that she was eager to return to Ghana for another unforgettable experience sometime in the future.

"THANK YOU, GHANA! 🇬🇭 The first country I ever visited in Africa was Ghana. I will never forget the kindness and joy I experienced! I appreciate the love. I can’t wait to come back! 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽."

Reactions to Jordin Sparks' social media post

Fans who thronged to the comments section praised Jordin Sparks and Stonebwoy for the music collaboration and encouraged the American singer to return to Ghana for the BHIM festival in December.

@Gmaggold commented:

"Much love from Ghana 🇬🇭. Don't stop to open doors for @Stonebwoy in the US. Don't stop to acknowledge to get a lot of followers from your side of the world."

@ceero71 commented:

"Stonebwoy is one of our best artists and we appreciate you for putting him on your project.🫶."

@KwasiStone1 commented:

"I pray u come to this BHIM Festival 2024🙏 @stonebwoy, please make sure she comes 🙏🙏🙏."

@itsmeabdallah72 commented:

"BhimFestival, we want to see you on the stage with Mr President @stonebwoy."

@Kofi91440541913

"@JordinSparks @stonebwoy BHIM CONCERT is on this December. Come and experience something different 🔥🔥🔥."

@salkwetey commented:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 is always home for everyone. Our food, hospitality and the people."

Jordin Sparks praises Stonebwoy after album release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordin Sparks expressed her admiration for Stonebwoy after he shared a video teating their latest collaboration.

The American singer said she adored the Ghanaian dancehall artist for blessing the song with his melodic voice and promoting it on social media.

