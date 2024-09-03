A video of an obroni man, identified as Tauriq, speaking fluent Twi has warmed hearts online

Taurig was spotted in a video at the Melcom branch at Spintex speaking to a Ghanaian lady in Twi

Ghanaians on social media praised Tauriq for his fluency in the local Ghanaian language

An obroni man based in Ghana has endeared himself to many Ghanaians on social media after he spoke impeccable Twi.

The obroni (white) man, whose name was mentioned as Tuariq, was spotted at Melcom, a retail shop in Ghana, having a conversation with a lady in the background of a video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Tauriq, an obroni man based in Ghana, speaks impeccable Twi and Ghanaians are impressed. Photo credit: @nyce1_bakery_cakes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Tauriq told the Ghanaian lady in Twi that he was in the shop to buy toys for his children.

"Today, we are at Melcom to do shopping. We are aware that kids love toys, so we are here at the Melcom branch at Spintex to get some for them," he said in Twi.

The Ghanaian lady was amazed by the fluency of the Obroni man in Twi, with the man retorting by listing all the languages he spoke.

"I speak Twi, English, French, and Spanish," he added in the video shared on TikTok by @nyce1_bakery_cakes.

Ghanaians react to Tauriq's video

Ghanaians who chanced on Tauriq's video were impressed by the flawless Twi he spoke as they trooped the comment section to share their views.

@MaaJoys said:

"Why are you surprised. Most of these guys were born in Ghana. They are continuing the legacy of the grand parents who established these businesses."

@_kurasenyi also said:

"you people should take it seriously oohh.. yɛn na yɛyɛ under cover agents no."

@user4490964504395berry commented:

"I know him paa the way he like waakye herh."

@Agenda Nyame also commented:

"He’s more Ghanaian than many of the noise makers."

Afghan man speaks Twi

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, an Afghani man was spotted in a viral video speaking Twi, one of the local languages in Ghana.

The man explained he learnt the language from his association with the Church of Pentecost, which has a large Ghanaian component.

Netizens who came across the video commended the Afghan man for his fluency in the language and also expressed amazement.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh