Accra and perhaps Ghana's only green park, the Legon Botanical Gardens is set to be closed down at the end of October, 2024

This was confirmed on X by Mulch Company Limited, the management of the gardens

The news of the amusement park shutdown has sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Legon Botanical Gardens will close its doors to the public effective, Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

This was announced in a statement issued on X by Mulch Company Limited, the private firm in charge of managing the Legon Botanical Garden.

Accra's only green park, the Legon Botanical Gardens to be closed down. Photo credit: @Legon Botanical Gardens/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The garden, which is situated within the University of Ghana enclave, is Accra's and perhaps Ghana's only green park, serving people from all walks of life.

"We are Closing the Legon Botanical Gardens on 30th October, 2024. We believe we have been able to put lots of smiles on countless number of faces all these years. Legon Botanical Gardens was a chapter," the Mulch Company's statement read.

Ghanaians react to the statement from Mulch Company

Although the statement by Mulch Company Limited did not give reasons as to why the Legon Botanical Garden is being closed, some commentaries in reaction to the news insinuated that the land had allegedly been sold to a real estate developer.

@konadu233 wrote:

"You may be no more functioning but the memories won’t be erased. I enjoyed the place I won’t lie."

@Fairy_Mistt also wrote:

"This city is harsh on families and children. No parks, no playgrounds, nothing. Just go to work, go to school, smell stinky gutters, bone shaking potholes, eat banku and sleep."

@_lawslaw said:

"Just say you have given it to a developer and stop passing through the corners. Nobody will beat you."

@AsieduMends also said:

"By now them Dey come build estate be that, hmmm."

@abenatheesq commented:

"Someone dey come build ultra modern hwan hwan there be that .Zero environmental preservation.I’m ready to be proven wrong though."

Government to release land to Owoo family

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, confirmed the government's plan to release about 262 acres of Achimota Forest land to the Owoo family.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the minister explained that the decision to release the land was in fulfilment of an agreement between the government and the Owoo family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh