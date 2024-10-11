Lawyer Ama Governor, culture influencer GlennSamm, and media personality Felicity Nelson were granted bail on October 7, 2024

The trio spoke for the first time, and the message that spans across was that they would not back down from the fight against galamsey

Many people were excited to see them full of life despite the alleged maltreatment they endured in the cells

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Lawyer and YouTuber Ama Govenor and two other anti-galamsey protesters, culture influencer GlennSamm and media personality Felicity Nelson, who were arrested in the first protest, have been granted bail and released.

Ama Governor, GlennSamm, and Felicity Nelson speak for the first time after being released. Image Credit: @JoyNewsOnTV and @ama_governor

Source: Instagram

Ama Governor and others speak

In a video trending on social media, Ama Governor, Felicity Nelson, and GlennSamm spoke for the first time after their release.

Leaving the court premises in the Ghana Police Service bus, all three anti-galamsey protesters were full of energy as they spoke about carrying on the message even after being released.

Ama Governor, who was the first to speak, said that the fight for clean water and the stopping of galamsey continued.

"We are in it and we are standing in it. No one can control the reggae. Nobody go stop the reggae wey dey come."

Felicity Nelson, who was the next to speak, hammered home the same message. She urged the government to curb the menace of illegal mining. She said that regardless of the number of days they spend in prison, they will still convey the same message.

GlennSamm, on the other hand, in the same video, said that he would always choose the country first. He encouraged everyone to join the Catholics as they stormed the streets on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Ama Governor and others released.

Reactions to anti-galamsey protesters' video

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians regarding the video posted by X-user Popo:

@justricki4u said:

"I really really wish to be part of this team! This is the time!! Let's fight for mother Ghana"

@timelesscityzen said:

"These people strongly believe Ghana can work again."

@froggvans said:

"ama for president wai🔥🔥"

Ama Governor's letter written in prison trends

YEN.com.gh reported that lawyer Ama Governor wrote a touching letter in the prison cell and it was released on October 3, 2024, the day of the second anti-galamsey protest.

In the emotional letter, she encouraged the Ghanaian youth to rise and fight for clean water and against galamsey. Many people hailed her as the Yaa Asantewaa of our time, among other powerful names.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh