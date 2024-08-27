University Of Ghana Graduate Who Worked As Labourer Delights As He Gets Admission To Ohio University
- A University of Ghana graduate has gained admission to a prestigious university in Ohio, USA
- From a humble beginning, the young man persevered through many challenges, including working as labourer to succeed
- Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to praise him for his success
A young Ghanaian man has made Ghana proud after excelling in his university studies and gaining admission to a university in Ohio, USA.
Stephen Nhyiraba Gyesi encountered numerous challenges growing up, including financial difficulties that nearly hampered his success. However, Stephen persevered through these challenges and is now a successful young man.
Hailing from a community in the Central Region, Stephen, in a report filed by TV3GH, said most of the youth in the community were discouraged from pursuing higher heights in education since people in the community have the perception that education does not lead to any immediate success.
"People [in the community where I hail from] have the perception that even after going to SHS, you're not going to use it for anything. So mostly they discourage the youth from pursuing higher heights in education and encourage them to learn a trade," he said.
Stephen stands out since he did not let these remarks prevent him from seeking the best in education. He hustled after senior high school, working as a labourer for four years and paying his fees with his earnings.
He bagged a first-class degree at the University of Ghana and will now further his education in Ohio.
Watch the video below:
Netizens hail Stephen
Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comment section to express their delight over the young man's success.
@samuelkoomson05 wrote:
"This is so impressive and encouraging to others who fill their world has come to an end fyi there is more hope and anything is possible with the Lord."
@Larry37117121 wrote:
"Kudos."
@AduTutuFra33142 wrote:
"Nhyiraba."
UG graduate begins PhD journey at Cornell University
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a former student at the University of Ghana has started his doctorate at the prestigious Cornell University.
Announcing this feat, K. Noah said he is pursuing a PhD in government, focusing on international relations.
Despite being disadvantaged, he attributes his success to his faith in God and hard work.
