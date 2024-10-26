Ghanaian Lady In Tears As Boyfriend Surprises Her With Car Gift On Birthday, Video Evokes Joy
- A Ghanaian lady was in tears after her boyfriend surprised her with a luxury gift on her birthday
- In a show of appreciation, she thanked her boyfriend for proving her love with this gift
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the lady for having a caring boyfriend
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A Ghanaian lady, Oforiwaa, could not hold back tears after being pleasantly surprised on her birthday.
This comes after her boyfriend made her birthday memorable by gifting her a brand-new car.
A video of the adorable moment that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the young woman in disbelief when the keys to a brand-new Toyota vehicle were handed to her.
The man gave his pretty girlfriend a car because he was not happy seeing her lover depend on hailing ride services.
Oforiwaa, in a show of appreciation, thanked her loving boyfriend for the beautiful gesture.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians praise the loving boyfriend
Netizens who chanced on the video of the lady's birthday surprise shared their views.
AFYA_SHASHEE stated:
"God where did we get our men from.'
optimistic replied:
"God when , our own is on the way coming."
CELEBRITY FORMAN added:
"Your boyfriend's monthly salary is 750gh and you're here tapping what,nasco 32 inches koraaa wo nya."
Abby caramel reacted:
"3 months to my birthday who is buying me a car,I want it in white color."
Obaa Adwoa added:
"Me i always give him something remember but he has never given me a toffee mpo as a gift HMMMM."
Lady cries as husband gifts her a car
YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian woman wept after her husband surprised her with her car .gift
The excited lady hugged her husband amid tears and thanked him for his love and care with her generous gift.
Ghanaians on social media commended the woman's husband for his costly and kind gesture towards his wife.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.