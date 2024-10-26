A Ghanaian lady was in tears after her boyfriend surprised her with a luxury gift on her birthday

In a show of appreciation, she thanked her boyfriend for proving her love with this gift

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated the lady for having a caring boyfriend

A Ghanaian lady, Oforiwaa, could not hold back tears after being pleasantly surprised on her birthday.

This comes after her boyfriend made her birthday memorable by gifting her a brand-new car.

Ghanaian lady in tears as lover surprises her with a car as a birthday gift. Photo credit: @angiesgiftcode/TikTok

A video of the adorable moment that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the young woman in disbelief when the keys to a brand-new Toyota vehicle were handed to her.

The man gave his pretty girlfriend a car because he was not happy seeing her lover depend on hailing ride services.

Oforiwaa, in a show of appreciation, thanked her loving boyfriend for the beautiful gesture.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise the loving boyfriend

Netizens who chanced on the video of the lady's birthday surprise shared their views.

AFYA_SHASHEE stated:

"God where did we get our men from.'

optimistic replied:

"God when , our own is on the way coming."

CELEBRITY FORMAN added:

"Your boyfriend's monthly salary is 750gh and you're here tapping what,nasco 32 inches koraaa wo nya."

Abby caramel reacted:

"3 months to my birthday who is buying me a car,I want it in white color."

Obaa Adwoa added:

"Me i always give him something remember but he has never given me a toffee mpo as a gift HMMMM."

