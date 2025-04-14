Confusion has emerged over an alleged GoFundMe set up for Germany-based Ghanaian blogger Adwenepahene’s funeral

Some individuals purported to be family members reportedly clashed during a TikTok live, disagreeing on the fundraiser

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video of the discussion between the families took to the comments section to react

Confusion has erupted over a GoFundMe reportedly set up for the funeral of Adwenepahene, a Germany-based Ghanaian blogger.

During a live TikTok discussion, some individuals claiming to be relatives of the late blogger were heard arguing over the funeral donations.

Confusion erupts over an alleged GoFundMe established for the funeral of German-based Ghanaian blogger, Adwenepahene. Photo credit: @Adwenepahenetv/TikTok.

According to the conversation, as monitored by YEN.com.gh, some members of Adwenepahene's family had created a GoFundMe account to solicit support for his funeral, while others opposed the move.

The caption in the trending video suggested that the disagreement was between the ruling party blogger's parents and his wife’s family.

A woman, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, stated that Adwenepahene’s family had not authorised anyone to create a GoFundMe campaign for his funeral.

“Preparations are underway for the funeral. We’re only praying for God’s mercy for things to go smoothly on the day. But at this point in time, no family member has announced any GoFundMe for funeral donations,” the unidentified woman said.

Despite this denial, another woman in the TikTok live discussion insisted that the GoFundMe was indeed set up by his family.

“I wish to categorically state that if there is any GoFundMe account out there, then it was his family who created it. They did not create it to beg for money, but to collect funeral contributions and donations. So it's true there is a GoFundMe,” she said.

She further claimed that Adwenepahene's wife, Becky, was aware of the fundraising effort, asking the other family members to contact her to confirm.

The late blogger, known for his admiration of Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, reportedly died in Germany a few weeks ago.

Adwenepahene, who was also known for his support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is expected to be buried on April 17, 2025.

The 37-year-old deceased Ghanaian left behind a wife and three kids.

Reactions to Adwenepahene's GoFundMe discussion

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Bulldog said:

"You see the shame? This guy was bragging left and right, now you see his level?"

@aimeeuwera replied:

"Remember, he put 2 houses in Gh before he passed. Is it small money?"

@hilda commented:

"Let the guy rest in perfect peace."

@Mona Lisa also commented:

"Yieee owuo akyi ns3ms3m. So won’t these people let this lady and her children mourn in peace?"

Adwenepahene's will leaves his properties to his wife, Becky, after his passing. Photo credit: UGC.

Adwenepahene wills properties to his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Adwenepahene willed properties both in Ghana and Germany to his wife and children.

During his wife's last birthday, the Germany-based blogger handed over documents for his houses and other properties.

He said in the video, which went viral following his death, that he was giving her the properties as proof of his love for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh