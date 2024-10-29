A trainee nurse has opened up about the type of man she wished to marry in the not-too-distant future

In a video, the trainee nurse said she prefers scary-looking men over the handsome ones

Her opinion attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many advising her to concentrate on her education

A young trainee nurse, identified as Charity Appiah Adjei, has taken to social media to share the type of man she wants to settle down with in marriage.

Charity Appiah Adjei stated that she prefers men with heavy and not-so-pleasing faces to those with pretty looks.

A Ghanaian trainee nurse opens up about the type of man she wants to marry. Photo credit: @charit977/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The trainee nurse, in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, said men with scary faces exude and command some level of authority and respect due to their looks.

Charity Appiah Adjei admitted that due to her personality, she struggles to respect handsome men, confessing that she tends to view them as her co-equals rather than authority figures.

"As for me, I don't like handsome men, those men who look like women, but I prefer those with heavy and scary-looking faces. These type of men commands respect and come across to me like kings. I don't like those whose faces look girlish because I see them as my co-equals," she stated.

Reactions to Charity's choice of men

Following the emergence of the video on Prince-kay TV on Facebook, netizens shared mixed reactions to Charity's choice of men.

@Stephen Mansoh said:

"And why are people insulting her? She is talking about her taste in me, what's wrong with that one too. Stop insulting everybody you see on social media.… See more."

Amponsah Okyere Jonathan also wrote:

"I knew very well from the start that it will definitely be band one or two student hu will do these gyimisem on the media. Hardly will u see medical students on the media doing these things! Always student nurses drugging the name of the profession in mud."

@Okeneba Kofi Amoako said:

"U pple should look for this lady for a friend I know paaa….he fits this description paaaa."

@Gettingryt WithGod also said:

"I don't see anything wrong with what she said."

Woman states preference for financially stable men

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian woman stated her preference for financially stable men.

The woman said the man she would marry must earn not less than GH¢5,000 per month.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh