Actress Nana Ama McBrown hosted Patience, a Ghanaian woman who battled bosom cancer and survived, on Onua Showtime

The lady's story touched the star actress such that she broke down into tears as she learnt more about the sickness

Many people who followed the show commended Patience for her boldness in creating awareness of the sickness

Actress Nana Ama McBrown got emotional when Patience, a bosom cancer survivor, opened up about battling the sickness and how she had to live with wearing silicone implants.

Lady shares cancer experience

On the Friday edition of Onua Showtime aired on October 25, 2024, Patience said she was not shy about showing off her silicon implants, which have now replaced her original ones.

She noted that she was not shy about telling people that her bosoms were fake because she wanted to empower and encourage all women, and to tell them that it was not the end if they were to come down with the sickness.

Patience pleaded with all women to refrain from using ointments and oil given to them by their pastors and the church to smear their bosoms to treat cancer.

"Dear men, please help your wives when they enter into such conditions because there are challenging moments on the healing journey," Patience said.

The Onua Showtime host asked Patience whether she believed that the support of her husband and children helped her overcome this sickness. She responded in the affirmative.

On the same show, Patience showered God's blessings on her husband, Samuel Kofi, and her daughter Ivy, who she said did not like the idea of her going about showing people the scars on her chest.

"Your bravey is too much," Mrs McBrown Mensah said as she broke down into tears on the show.

McBrown emotional as cancer survivor speaks.

Reactions to the video

Many people commended Patience for opening up about her experience with the sickness. Below are the reactions of social media users:

"Very emotional and very educative 👏❤️ God bless her for this courage 🙌"

"This woman should be signed by govt as bosom cancer ambassador. She speaks very well."

God Bless You, Mummy. Thank you for taking that Bold To educate us on bosom Cancer ♋ .Your courage alone will motivate many women and girls. Thank you so much for sharing your Darker Secret 🔏 with the World 🌎God bless you and your Family."

"Strength of a WOMAN!!!!!!!! Herh! God bless all supportive men"

"Come and see goosebumps all over my body"

"Am i the only one crying watching this😢"

Cancer survivor shares her story.

KSM shares prostate cancer experience

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian comedian KSM shared that he battled prostate cancer and had undergone several surgeries.

In a video, he said that the experience obstructed his career and led him to put some things on hold to get fit again. His story touched many people who expressed their excitement about him bouncing back.

