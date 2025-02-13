The ex-husband of Charlotte Oduro has prayed to the court to grant him several reliefs in the wake of his divorce

He prayed to the court to order both he and Charlotte Oduro to be permitted to keep their respective properties

Ghanaians who commented on the video shared their views on the unfolding saga between Charlotte Oduro and her ex-husband

The General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, Apostle Solomon Oduroe has sent social media into a frenzy after his divorce petition seeking dissolution of his marriage to Reverend Charlotte Oduro went viral.

The court document that was intercepted by Gossip 24, and sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated that the respected man of God sought leave of the court on November 21, 2024, to amend his earlier petition.

Apostle Solomon Oduro appeals to keep his properties amid the divorce saga with his ex-wife.

He explained in the petition that he had not been living in his eight-bedroom matrimonial home at Kwabenya since May 2024 after he was forced to move out for the sake of his mental health and general well-being.

Among the reliefs, Apostle Solomon Oduro wants the court to grant permission for him and Charlotte Oduro to keep their individual properties.

With this, he wants the court to rule that as petitioner he would provide a three-bedroom accommodation for Charlotte Oduro and the three children until the last child completes tertiary education.

He then prayed to the court to order that he pay the school fees of the children as well as a monthly allowance of GH¢3,000 until the last child completes tertiary education.

The ex-husband of Charlotte Oduro appeals to the court to allow him to keep his properties after the divorce.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 150,000 views and 1400 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared different opinions on the divorce of Charlotte Oduro and her ex-husband.

@MavisOwireduahTwumasi commented:

"If you want the real truth of human beings wait till they become rich than you will see. Asem ooo."

@emmanuelahafia5776 wrote:

"I’m really learning a lot from this. If this is really true, I always run away from ladies with the mentality that it is only the man that bears the cost or everything in a marriage and does not have to contribute “

@KarineLajoie-ne9xp added:

"I believe the man, the woman has incriminated herself in interviews stating how difficult she was and not respecting her husband."

Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband laments being ignored.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Apostle Solomon Oduro in a divorce petition shared why he wanted the marriage dissolved.

He explained that Charlotte Oduro was not performing her duties as a wife.

Solomon Oduro recounted how they only made out 12 times during their 16 years of marriage.

