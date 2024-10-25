Nana Ama, a Ghanaian woman based in the UAE, believes dating multiple men is wrong and often stems from laziness

She criticised women who only offer sex in relationships and advised men to seek partners with ambitions beyond financial exchanges

Nana Ama emphasised that love and care should be shown in ways beyond money for healthier relationships

A Ghanaian woman said dating multiple men simultaneously is not right and must not be encouraged among ladies.

Nana Ama said that, in her opinion, only lazy women date several men simultaneously since most ladies have nothing substantial to offer in relationships.

Nana Ama says only lazy women date multiple men simultaneously. Photo credit: SVTV Africa (YouTube) & Thomas Barwick (Getty Images)

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the UAE-based Ghanaian said most women who date multiple only offer sex without any significant contribution to the relationships.

Nana Ama also blamed men for using money to bait women for favour and other needs. She said this approach only leads to an unhealthy relationship. She gave men guidelines on what to do when they find women they like.

“Talk to the lady and know her ambitions in life first. Do not prioritise sex because, aside from that, most girls do not have anything to offer. That is why most women get angry when men ask them what they bring to the table.”

Nana Ama added that money is not the only thing that can be given in a relationship. So, men must learn to show love to their women in different ways other than always giving them money.

Source: YEN.com.gh