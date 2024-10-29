A video of a popular Ghanaian social media influencer, Nana Tea catching up with his former SHS headmaster has surfaced

In the video making rounds on social media, Nana Tea recounted how the headmaster offered him admission to Manya Krobo SHS without taking the enrolment fee

The Ghanaian social media influencer thanked his former headmaster for being kind and offering him the chance to further his studies

A Ghanaian social media influencer, James Annor Tetteh, otherwise known as Nana Tea has had a chance encounter with the former headmaster of his Senior High School (SHS).

A video shared on his socials captured Nana Tea having a conversation with the former SHS headmaster, whose name was given as Mr Sackitey.

Nana Tea, a popular Ghanaian social media influencer meets His former SHS headmaster. Photo credit: |@nanateawashere/TikTok.

According to a conversation between the two in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Mr Sackiety admitted Nana Tea into the Manya Krobo SHS in the Eastern Region without accepting enrolment fees.

The Ghanaian social media influencer explained that after successfully passing his BECE exam, where he earned an aggregate 10, he gained admission to further his education at the Manya Krobo SHS.

However, his father did not have the financial wherewithal to support his education.

Due to this, Nana Tea said his father pleaded with Mr Sackiety, who was the headmaster, to allow him to start school without the admission fee, a plea which was accepted.

Having met Mr Sackitey recently many years after completing Manya Krobo SHS. Nana Tea expressed profound gratitude to him.

"I had a very good grade, but then there was no money for me to further my education. Then my dad came to you and he told you, this is the situation at hand and then you allowed me to come and start the school for some time so that my father can raise the money," he said.

"You have no idea what you have done for me, I'm very grateful," he added.

Mr Sackitey suggested that he had a vague memory of the incident narrated by Nana Tea, but admitted that it was always good to be kind, especially to those in need.

"I have also forgotten, but such is life. You have added ages to my age. I would have died a long time ago...You students are making me grow young and strong," Mr Sackitey, who is now 70 years old said.

Nana Tea's followers praise Mr Sackitey

Followers of Nana Tea's TikTok page, upon coming across the video, praise Mr Sackitey for his kindness and compassion.

@rasstanley1 commented:

"If destiny puts us where we wanna be,we’d come back and take care of those who took care of us. May they live long till we make it. Live long grandpa."

@The GenZ Gardener Gh also commented:

"God bless him for giving you the opportunity and bless you for showing appreciation."

@Howard wrote:

"These are great men. Teaching was a calling for them. They teach with so much love & passion."

Nana Tea supports needy BECE girl

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Nana Tea supported a needy girl to enrol at St Roses SHS.

After passing her BECE exams, the brilliant girl could not afford the admission fees to further her studies, prompting Nana Tea to help her.

