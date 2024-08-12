A US-based Ghanaian woman has offered some useful tips to Ghanaian women regarding how to choose the right man

Mama Blessing, as she is known on TikTok, urges women to critically observe their men for what she described as a "Green flag"

Her assertion attracted reactions from netizens who flooded the video with their opinions

A Ghanaian woman based in the US has offered words of wisdom to young ladies on how to choose the right partner.

Known on her socials as Mama Blessing, the woman said choosing a life partner may be difficult in this era, however, certain signs in men could give women an inclining of whether they are right for them or not.

Mama Blessing, a US-based Ghanaian woman lists five "green flags", young ladies should look out for in a partner. Photo credit: @officialmamablessing_1/TikTOK.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the US-based Ghanaian woman listed five signs of good character traits that women should look out for in their men before agreeing to walk down the aisle with them.

According to Mama Blessing, men who constantly check up on their women to ensure all is well with them are the type of partners that young ladies should look out for

Describing them as "Green Flags, the US-based Ghanaian woman also urged women to choose men who take them wherever they go, be it public or private gatherings.

Thirdly, Mama Blessing opined that a man who talks and shares his future with his woman is one that women should settle with.

The fourth green flag that young women should look for is a man who includes his woman in his plans, she stated.

Most importantly, the US-based woman said that a man who encourages and empowers his woman so they could both grow together.

"If you are with a man and he does these five things for you, my dear, know that you are the luckiest ever and you've got the best one, and that is a greenlight, she said"

Reactions to Mama Blessing's video

Mama Blessing's video reached over 25k people on TikTok, racking up over 25.8k likes and 489 comments in 48 hours, as of the time of drafting this report. Some of the reactions are compiled below:

@Diamond wrote:

"Pls I want to ask a question and it’s about me and married man,he don’t allow me to ask him for money buh wen ever we go out he gives me money ,”Is he paying me for dat “?? I’m waiting for answer."

@Toosweet also wrote:

"I was taking her everywere with her. My colleagues weddn, my homeboy's mum funeral. Infact every1 around me knew her including parents... i did all this until she met another guy on facebook, gave..."

@Yaa Dankwa said:

"I was having a guy who had all these qualities but I lost him."

Woman opens praises Ghanaian men

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that an American woman, Hannah Neely, who recently moved to Ghana has heaped praises on Ghanaian men.

According to her, Ghanaian men are responsible and take pride in providing for their women.

Her comments sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens who chanced on the video Miss Hannah shared on TikTok.

