A member of the Presec NSMQ team has opened up after his school qualified for the semi-final of the competition

He showed appreciation to God, adding that he was confident his school would make it to the next stage

Presec will now face Mfantsipim School and Osei Tutu Boys School in the semi-final stage

A contestant representing Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (Pressec) in the National Science Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has spoken after the reigning champions advanced to the semi-final stage of the competition.

In a video posted on Joy News's Facebook page, Precious Nkyefo Karikari, speaking on the sidelines of an entertaining contest between his school, Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary, and St James Seminary, expressed delight that his school emerged victorious.

Presec NSMQ contestant opens up after advancing to the semi-finals of the competition. Photo credit: @NSMQGhana/X

Source: Twitter

He showed appreciation to God, adding that he was optimistic his school would advance to the next round.

"If you asked him if, if you prayed to him, if you know the relationship that you have with him, then you should be confident that he was going to lead us through, so I was not shaken at all."

Another Pressec student said that although they won, Pope John SHS gave them a run for their money.

The eight-time champions will now face Mfantsipim School and Osei Tutu Boys School for the chance to advance to the final.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked over 4000 views and 12 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Presec's victory

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the ongoing NSMQ

Kingsley Owusu-Mensah indicated:

"Wonder if H2SO4 not the same as Tetra Oxo Sulphate (vi) acid. For my thought PREMPEH COLLEGE RIddle should have been awarded the points , we don't want any litigation at the court so we have left as it is."

Qwabena Appiah reacted:

"It's OSEI TUTU BOYS SCHOOL not SHS please."

Emmanuel Osei Tutu replied:

"The God Almighty who has seen OSEI TUTU thus far will show up again."Our utmost for His Highest!"

St John's students lament over NSMQ exit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a St. John's School student could not hide his disappointment after his school crashed out of the quarter-final stage of the ongoing NSMQ.

In a video, the student admitted that his school had underestimated Tamale Senior High School going into the contest.

He confessed that attention was given to Accra Academy because of the general feeling that the capital city school posed the most significant threat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh