A video of a young Ghanaian woman advising her fellow women on the types of men to avoid has sparked mixed reactions

In the viral video, the woman listed three kinds of men that every reasonable woman should never marry

Dating those kind of men, she claimed, would cause the women emotional and psychological stress

A Ghanaian woman has sent out a passionate appeal to her fellow women to be careful with the kind of men they choose as partners or spouses.

According to the young woman, identified on her TikTok page as @30seedsdigital, there are three types of men that women should never marry.

Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian woman mentioned quick-tempered men as number one on her list that women should stay away from.

Additionally, she said any man who does not respect and speaks anyhow to people should not be married or dated by any woman.

She also cautioned women against dating or marrying men who are broke and full of pride.

"If you are dating any of them break up with them right now," she urged.

Mixed reactions greet the woman's advice

The young woman's advice, as captured in the trending TikTok video, sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

@Nanaama.despite said:

"Don’t you know that those who are quick temper have good heart and also take good care of ladies."

@Charisma 317 replied:

"And also beat u out of anger and later apologize."

@Esther Ohenewaa also said:

"You should be married by now because you know everything."

@Osei baron commented:

"I think ur referring to your ex ...not advice..think and come back again."

@pretty Dawg also commented:

"Sia boys insulting her all over de comment section meanwhile wat she’s saying x true."

@Miss Tina wrote:

"My man is quick tempered but he's the best. He doesn't talk when he's angry."

Ghanaian woman advise single women

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian woman advised single women in their 30s to resist societal pressure to get married

Such societal pressures, she said, often lead women into bad marriages which causes them so much emotional and psychological trauma.

Therefore, the young woman advised women to take their time to choose the right partners for themselves.

Source: YEN.com.gh