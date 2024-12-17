A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her dating experience with older men has surfaced on social media

The lady claimed that being in a relationship with grown men could be stressful and difficult

Many Ghanaian women who chanced on the video shared their experiences in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share her experience with dating older men.

In a video on TikTok, @barbieluxebeauty said a relationship with a man older than her was stressful.

A Ghanaian lady opens up about the stress involved in dating older men. Photo credit: @barbieluxebeauty/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young lady, who claimed that she does not fancy men her age, said dealing with older men was difficult due to the age differences.

"When they offend you and you call them to vent and hang up the call, they would call back to act offended and question why you hung up on them. They can be very stressful sometimes.

"They never accept their fault when they offend you. They rather get angry when you confront them on something that They did to you," she added.

Other Ghanaian women also share their experience

The young lady's video sparked reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with some women thronging the comments section to also share their experience dating older men.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of these reactions.

@Nanaakuasuzie _Mid commented:

"You can send a long paragraph and they will give you a blue tick and later come and ask how you doing n the long paragraph will be ignored."

@Miss Tina also commented:

"Sister, he 32 and I'm 26. It's not easy at all."

@For__real said:

"This one ern and when I asked him not to blue tick me he will say is that one too a problem."

@Maame Sika also said:

"Especially when he’s at fault and you want to address it then he will tell you “forget yesterday, Let move on! Na wonsem nyinaa aka wotirim. Just like that."

@Nharnhar Adwoah wrote:

"He told me I’m behaving immature and I ended up apologizing without doing any wrong."

Father sends warning to older men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man warned older men to stay away from his beautiful daughter.

The man, identified as Kofi Nyarko Osei, said he had taken note of a number of men swooning over his daughter.

He urged the grown men to rather be advisors to the younger women and not engage in relationships with them.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh