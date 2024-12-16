A Ghanaian woman has sent out an important message to her fellow women, especially those who have yet to marry

In a TikTok video, the young woman cautioned women against falling for societal pressure to marry

She said women should take their time to find the right partners for themselves rather than following societal pressure to marry the wrong

A Ghanaian lady has advised single women in their 30s to resist societal pressure to get married.

She said single women must take their time to carefully choose the right partners for themselves and not be bothered by pressure to marry early.

A Ghanaian lady advises single women in their 30s to resist societal pressure to marry.

Speaking in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young woman, whose name has yet to be confirmed, suggested that marriage is not the most important thing for women.

Quoting Mathew 19 from the bible, the unidentified woman said not everybody would get married so women should not be bogged down by pressure to settle for men below their standards.

"Dear single ladies in your 30s, don't let society pressure you into marrying anything and anybody just like that because you are single. I'm telling you, be careful. Most at times, those people who are pressuring you to get married are miserable themselves. They don't have the freedom that you have," she said.

"It's okay to be picky, it's okay to have standards, I'm telling you, we don't care if you are getting old, it's okay. Mathew 19 says not everybody will get married," she added.

Ghanaian women react to the lady's advice

Upon coming across the video on social media Ghanaian women shared their views on the lady's advice, with many agreeing with her.

@Abena Gold said:

"Hmmm dis message is for me oooo herrrrrrr I'm even tired."

@yaaserwaa08 also said:

"Yes oo, my sister focus on you alone, you can make it koraa, plan on your life, work hard and make money, life goes on."

@akosuakorantemaaodame commented:

"Especially when u are the eldest among your siblings and all of u are girls."

@user8378864756872 also commented:

"I just turned 30 and my sister the pressure is too much."

Men advised against marrying 30-year-old women

In contrasting news, a YEN.com.gh a Ghanaian man based abroad had cautioned his fellow men against marrying women in their 30s.

The man, known as Celebrity Chef, said such men have a bad character and engaged in promiscuous lifestyle.

These assertions, however, did not go down well with many people on social media, as they criticized the man for his opinion.

Source: YEN.com.gh