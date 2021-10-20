President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is still in the first year of his second term as president of Ghana but there has been news of who will be replacing him come 2024 to break the eight.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

During his recent interview with Accra-based PeaceFM during his tour of the Greater Accra Region, he mentioned that he had not endorsed anyonr=e for the position of flagbearer despite mentioning that both his Trade and Agriculture ministers had an eye for his seat.

Speaking during the interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, President Akufo-Addo said just like any member of the party, he has a vote on who to choose and the secrecy of the ballot will not permit him to publicly divulge his choice of candidate.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and Vice president Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia Photo credit: Bloomberg/ Facebook

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of five top members of the party who can make good candidates for the New Patriotic Party as president

1. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

First on the list is Ghana's vice president who has over the past five years worked hand-in-hand with president Akufo-Addo on all sectors of the economy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia can make a good candidate for president when it comes to the NPP choosing its flagbearer for 2020.

His wealth of experience puts him in a better place than anyone else who would want to compete with him.

2. Alan Kyeremanteng

Alan Kojo Kyeremanteng popularly known as Alan Cash has his name etched in the hearts of many lovers of the New Patriotic Party due to his consistent appearance on the ballot sheet in NPP's presidential primaries.

Alan Cash has been Akufo-Addo's contender over the years in their race to represent the party in the general elections.

President Akufo-Addo during his recent visit to the Ashanti region during his regional tour mentioned that Alan is a hardworking minister and has over the years had his eyes on his seat.

3. Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko the former minister of Energy can also pass off as a good candidate for the presidential elections on the ticket of the NPP.

With his experience managing one of the toughest ministries in the country, he sure has developed tough skin and might have his fair share of those who support his ideology.

He might not be a strong contender as compared to the two aforementioned candidates.

4. Ken Ofori Atta

The current finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta might as well pass off for a good candidate for the NPP to present as their flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Party members might decide to place their trust in him during their primaries in 2023 because of his in-depth knowledge of the economy of Ghana and how it works.

5. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is the Minister of Information has been tipped off as the future president of Ghana due to his demeanor and the way he goes about his duties.

As to whether or not the future being talked about is 2024, no one can tell.

Oppong Nkrumah has over the years served the party diligently in his position as Minister of information especially during the 2020 election petition case.

Akufo-Addo tells Otumfuo Kyeremanteng and Afriyie Akoto want his seat

Akufo-Addo has revealed that his ministers for Trade and Industry as well as Agriculture, Alan Kyeremanteng, and Afriyie Akoto both have their eyes on his seat.

Akufo-Addo seemed to have announced contenders for the next leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as his tenure comes to an end.

Both ministers have reportedly harbored ambitions to become the flagbearer of the ruling party according to a report filed by 3news.com.

Source: Yen