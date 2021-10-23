President Akufo-Addo is being pressured to apologize to the Aflao Chief

The president in a recent interview sarcastically asked the chief to complete an e-block

The Aflao youth are threatening to embark on a demonstration

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Concerned youth members in the Volta region have staged a protest against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if he does not apologize to Aflao king Torgbui Adjonugaga Amenya Fiti Wei.

President Akufo-Addo asked the king to complete Mahama's E-Block alone. The President said most of the e-block programs initiated by Mahama officials have been completed by his government. Others are also in the various stages of graduation, he said.

Akufo-Addo under pressure to apologize to Aflao chief or face wrath of Volta youth. Photo: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mr Akufo-Addo made the remarks after Torgbui Edzonugaga Amenya Fiti, who gave the government a four-month decision to open E-Block Community Day High School in his view, has been suspended since 2016.

The nine-million-dollar program, then part of the 200-member Mahama administration, consisted of 26 classrooms and five departments, including a science center.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Speaking to the education committee that visited the unfinished school buildings in the Ketu South district, Torgbui Adjonugaga Amenya Fiti said it was shocking how the government viewed education.

“After high school, the next degree my people have to go to the border to work, there is no school. The only school we have is RC Senior High School at Catholic Mission Minor Seminary. so there is no entry into this crowded place and people live in that big hall called parliament and don't think about aflao, the place behind tama harbor, the next generation money from the aflao border.

“I had to convince former President Mahama that this building should be built there. I had to run here to beg for Accra. Should we ask for education? "

But Mr. Akufo-Addo asked why the king gave the country's minister what he had found. He told Peace FM based in Accra on Thursday, October 21, "More e-blocks are being used across the country.

"Should [the rich king] wake up the minister and carry on his work?"

But Volta's youth members were unhappy with the president's response in a statement on Friday, October 22, saying "President Akufo Edo's intolerance of violent attacks on civilians is not only annoying, but also irritating and critical."

“We want and urge the President to complete the e-blocks and other infrastructure at various stages of completion across the country for implementation as management is an ongoing process. Our managers have the right to demand their share of the national cake from the central government and to express their views on matters of concern. "

Source: Yen.com.gh