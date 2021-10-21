Akufo-Addo shades Mahama; says those who lost the elections are thanking people

Both Akufo-Addo and Mahama are currently touring the country

The president is on a regional tour to inspect and commission projects

Akufo-Addo has however shaded former president Mahama for embarking on a thank you tour despite losing the 2020 elections

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shaded former president Mahama for embarking on a thank you tour despite losing the 2020 elections.

Both President Akufo-Addo and Mahama are currently touring different parts of the country around the same time.

While Akufo-Addo is inspecting and commissioning projects, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is also thanking the people of the country for the support they gave to him during the polls.

Speaking on Accra-based PeaceFM, Akufo-Addo said his tour of the various regions was mainly to inspect road projects, schools, hospitals and also focus on other aspects of government.

“I am also thanking the people for their votes especially Greater Accra, 2020 was not what we had hoped for, we lost some more seats , at least seven. But nevertheless, we have the substantial votes here so it is important that I also thank them for the expression of confidence. Even people who lost the elections are going round thanking people.”

The president’s comments have drawn some reactions from social media users.

Martin Ayerh said;

JM was not defeated in the 2020 election. Your NPP party did. You only colluded with the army, EC and Supreme Court judges to change the outcome! Nana Addo himself is aware he didn't win elections 2020

Defia Ebenezer said;

This old man doesn't respect anybody in Ghana!! Heaven awaits you for causing us pain!!

Vivian Ahiase said;

Mahama is supposed to tell you this u lost the election but Jane Mensah has stolen the vote for u. So you better keep mute.

Akufo-Addo on Cape Coast Harbor promise

Meanwhile, Akufo-Addo has apologised for the promise he made concerning the construction of a harbor in Cape Coast.

According to President Akufo-Addo, he made a mistake in his comments.

Explaining his apology while speaking on Accra-based PeaceFM, Akufo-Addo said they've had a rethink about the fact that a harbor cannot be constructed in Cape Coast whiles there is one present in Elmina and Takoradi.

