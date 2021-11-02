5 photos of Akufo-Addo that shows he is working for Ghana in Glasgow

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently in Glasgow, Scotland to attend a United Nations Climate Change Conference.

While at the conference, Akufo-Addo delivered a statement on Ghana’s position on Climate Change, as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses.

Photos from the ongoing event in Scotland show how hard Akufo-Addo is working hard in his position as the president of Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Photo credit: Nana Akufo-Addo

1. President Akufo-Addo giving delivering his statement on climate change in Glasgow.

2. Akufo-Addo reading his statement at the conference.

3. The president looking all handsome seated at the event in Glasgow.

4. President Akufo-Addo waiting for his turn to give his statement at the event.

5. President Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with one of the moderators.

Akufo-Addo's flies to Glasgow for United Nations Climate Change Conference

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Akufo-Addo leads a Ghanaian delegation to the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP26) World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday (October 31).

The conference is scheduled to end on 3 November 2021.

The COP26 summit, which will be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders, will bring together parties to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

