Dr Bawumia, says all that the opposition NDC, is good at is propaganda

He said they always had their arguments without facts to support their claims

Bawumia further argued that the NPP’s achievements in the country cannot be compared to that of the NDC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President, claims that all that the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), is good at is propaganda.

According to Bawumia, NDC is only good at churning out propaganda and arguing without facts.

Citinewsroom.com reported Dr. Bawumia said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has enough facts and data to back its claims of significant development in the country.

Vice President. Dr Mahamadu Bawumia Photo credit: Mahamadu Bawumia

Source: UGC

Bawumia further argued that the NPP’s achievements in the country cannot be compared to that of the NDC.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He added that the opposition NDC is afraid of credible facts and data.

“Our record will always be superior to the record of the NDC. The NDC is very good at propaganda. They are specialized in that, but the only way to counter the propaganda is with facts and data. They are very afraid of facts and data,” Bawumia said.

More soon...

Source: Yen