President Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his effort to ensure that his administration is run smoothly, made some appointments to man various institutions.

Some appointments he made have proven to be worth it due to the work those in charge of those government institutions have done so far.

YEN.com.gh has listed four appointees of Akufo-Addo who have made him proud with their work so far.

IGP and Greater Accra Regional Minister Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

1. IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The new-appointed substantive Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has over the past week been praised for the exceptional change in the Ghana Police Service.

During his swearing-in ceremony as substantive IGP, president Akufo-Addo reiterated that he has vindicated by choosing Dampare to serve as acting IGP.

Damapare has brought about some changes in the police service in less than three months since he was appointed as acting.

He has also ensured that anyone who goes against the laws are dealt with accordingly.

2. Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has also been one of the president's many appointees who has really made an impact and caused change with his office.

He is the brain behind the 'Let's make Accra work again campaign,' which is focused on cleaning parts of the region and ensuring sanity and the right things are done at the right places.

During Akufo-Addo's interview at PeaceFM, he said the minister has really done a good job in the region and has exceeded his expectation.

Akufo-Addo also revealed that Henry Quartey initially did not want to occupy that position but he (Akufo-Addo) insisted that was the position for him,

3. Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng

Akufo-Addo recently and openly praised the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanteng for his hard work and dedication to his government.

He praised him, for his efforts in ensuring that one of his government's flagship programs, the One District One Factory (1D1F) is a success.

Alan Kyeremanteng is for the second time the Trade minister for Akufo-Addo.

His retention to man the ministry is evident enough that he was doing a good job.

4. Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is the Information Minister has also been praised for doing a good job in his portfolio over the last few years.

The minister has over the years ensured that government policies are communicated and broken down effectively to the ordinary Ghanaian.

During the time when the coronavirus was at its peak, he did a good job ensuring that it information is disseminated.

He has proven to really be the man for the job after he was promoted from deputy Information Minister.

Akufo-Addo apologises for Cape Coast Harbor promise

Still, on politics, Akufo-Addo has apologised for the promise he made concerning the construction of a harbor in Cape Coast.

According to President Akufo-Addo, he made a mistake in his comments.

Explaining his apology while speaking on Accra-based PeaceFM, Akufo-Addo said they've had a rethink about the fact that a harbor cannot be constructed in Cape Coast whiles there is one present in Elmina and Takoradi.

