Eric Adams has been named Mayor-elect of New York City and on 1 January, 2022, he will become the city's second African-American mayor

Adams prioritised public safety throughout his mayoral campaign and has plans to improve the city's gun violence problem

New York City residents have expressed their congratulations but urge Adams to work towards the changes the city needs

A former New York Police Department (NYPD) captain, Eric Adams, has risen to become the city's second African-American mayor, following in the footsteps of the first African-American mayor of New York, David Dinkins, who served from 1990 to 1993.

This was not only a win for the Democrats, who outnumbered Republicans in the city six to seven, but also for the former state senator and current Brooklyn borough president. Adams will take over from the current mayor, Bill de Blasio.

NPR reports that Adams will face many challenges left behind by the Covid-19 pandemic, including increased homelessness, mass retrenchment, transportation issues and soaring property prices.

Eric Adams is New York's second African-American mayor following a Democrat win in the city.

Source: UGC

The road ahead for the new mayor

Adams has many plans he would like to initiate during his term in office. One example is that he would use his police background to end gun violence in the city by creating a plainclothes unit to deal with this issue specifically.

He campaigned on a public safety platform and hopes to continue his passion for this area by instituting gun patrol units at public transport stations and paying police officers overtime to encourage an improved work ethic.

According to The New York Times, Adams will officially start work as mayor from 1 January, 2022. When he was asked what qualities he believes his deputy mayor should have, he said the most important trait he looks for is the ability to empathise.

Reactions to Eric Adams' historic win

New York City residents expressed their opinions regarding the outcomes of the 2021 mayoral elections. Here is what some of them had to say:

@ShugoFlex said:

"Congratulations to @ericadamsfornyc on becoming the 110th mayor of NYC!! I hope you bring forth the change you promise."

@annleelyn1 shared:

"Graduations hopefully you're nothing like the bozo Blasio. This is your time to prove to New Yorkers that you care about the people, the city. Time will tell."

@bklyngal196 said:

"Let’s pray @ericadamsfornyc cleans up the crime ridden city!! Also literally cleans up the city, it’s filthy.. Put the parks Dept back to work.."

@Iamdenia1 believes:

"Eric Adams is the right candidate to get the city cleaned up and safe like it used to be."

