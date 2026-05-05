Fake Immigration Officers Confess After Arrest: “Hon Mustapha Gave Us the Uniform”
- Ten individuals arrested for impersonating Ghana Immigration Service officials at a chieftaincy installation
- Investigators s claim 'Hon Mustapha' supplied uniforms and facilitated their fraudulent activities
- National security agencies intensify efforts to combat impersonation of uniformed personnel
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Ten individuals have been apprehended at Adamrobe, near Aburi in the Eastern Region, for allegedly posing as officials of the Ghana Immigration Service.
The group was reportedly operating as land guards, providing security during a scheduled chieftaincy installation.
Following their arrest, the suspects admitted to parading as officers despite having never undergone formal recruitment or training with the state security agency.
Suspects implicate 'Hon Mustapha'
During police interrogation, the detainees claimed that their official attire was supplied by an individual they identified as "Hon Mustapha".
They alleged that this person not only provided the uniforms but also facilitated their illicit operations in the region.
One of the suspects directly implicated the alleged ringleader during questioning, stating:
“Hon Mustapha gave the uniform to us," he said.
Identities of suspects involved in impersonation scheme
The suspects, who are currently being held in police custody in Akuapem South, come from various professional backgrounds. The police have identified the men as:
- Abusapanyin Owusu Paul, 56, a farmer
- Christian Atsu, 38, a security officer
- Evans Dakavo, 34, a security man
- Thomas Davidson, 34, a security man
- Dawu Joseph, 33, a farmer
- Richard Agyemang, 30
- Kwame Aboagye, 29, a vulcaniser
- Samuel Annan, 29, a security man
- Jerry Kwame
- Samuel Kwame
National security clampdown on impersonation
This operation is part of a broader crackdown by national security agencies to eliminate the impersonation of uniformed personnel and prevent fraudulent activities conducted under the guise of official authority.
Authorities are currently conducting further investigations to locate the alleged mastermind, Hon Mustapha.
The Ghanaian Immigration Service is working to establish the duration of the impersonation scheme and the full scope of the activities carried out by the group while wearing the unauthorised uniforms.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.