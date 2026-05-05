Ten individuals arrested for impersonating Ghana Immigration Service officials at a chieftaincy installation

Investigators s claim 'Hon Mustapha' supplied uniforms and facilitated their fraudulent activities

National security agencies intensify efforts to combat impersonation of uniformed personnel

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Ten individuals have been apprehended at Adamrobe, near Aburi in the Eastern Region, for allegedly posing as officials of the Ghana Immigration Service.

The group was reportedly operating as land guards, providing security during a scheduled chieftaincy installation.

Ten fake Ghana Immigration Service officers arrested at Adamrobe in the Eastern Region. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Following their arrest, the suspects admitted to parading as officers despite having never undergone formal recruitment or training with the state security agency.

Suspects implicate 'Hon Mustapha'

During police interrogation, the detainees claimed that their official attire was supplied by an individual they identified as "Hon Mustapha".

They alleged that this person not only provided the uniforms but also facilitated their illicit operations in the region.

One of the suspects directly implicated the alleged ringleader during questioning, stating:

“Hon Mustapha gave the uniform to us," he said.

Identities of suspects involved in impersonation scheme

The suspects, who are currently being held in police custody in Akuapem South, come from various professional backgrounds. The police have identified the men as:

Abusapanyin Owusu Paul, 56, a farmer

Christian Atsu, 38, a security officer

Evans Dakavo, 34, a security man

Thomas Davidson, 34, a security man

Dawu Joseph, 33, a farmer

Richard Agyemang, 30

Kwame Aboagye, 29, a vulcaniser

Samuel Annan, 29, a security man

Jerry Kwame

Samuel Kwame

National security clampdown on impersonation

This operation is part of a broader crackdown by national security agencies to eliminate the impersonation of uniformed personnel and prevent fraudulent activities conducted under the guise of official authority.

Authorities are currently conducting further investigations to locate the alleged mastermind, Hon Mustapha.

The Ghanaian Immigration Service is working to establish the duration of the impersonation scheme and the full scope of the activities carried out by the group while wearing the unauthorised uniforms.

Read the IG post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh