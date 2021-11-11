After several months of touring all 16 regions in the country on the Thank You tour after the 2020 general elections, former president Mahama rounded it off with a public lecture.

The event which was held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, t the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, Accra, climaxed his ‘Thank-you’ tour of the country with an address to Ghanaians dubbed: #ThankGhanaAddress.

Mahama touched on a variety of issues the country was facing and what his party has learnt so far.

1. Digitalisation

Mahama went hard at Bawumia for always touting himself and the Akufo-Addo led government as being the ones to drive digitalisation in the country.

According to Mahama, previous governments before the Akufo-Addo government laid a solid foundation for the current government to have it in its current digitalisation drive.

2. Education

The educational sector is one of the many sectors of the economy's former president Mahama touched on.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led administration has not provided schools with adequate textbooks two years after changing the curriculum to a different one.

Mahama said the government is not giving the education sector the necessary attention it needs.

3. Lessons from the 2020 elections

Mahama has said the NDC has learnt its lessons from the 2020 general elections and all that happened .

According to him, the NDC will build on its experience in the 2020 elections and work towards making future elections better.

“We in the NDC have duly learned useful, if even, bitter lessons from the entire (election 2020) episode,” Mr. Mahama said.

4. Public sector can take more people

Responding to Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta's comments that the public sector is full, former president Mahama rejected claims by the government that the public sector is full.

According to Mahama, the health and educational sectors still require human resources hence government cannot block access to such persons.

"...the Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Health Service have a huge resource gap for over 90,000 people. The Ghana Prisons Service requires an additional 8,000 personnel currently. They require more human resources,” he said.

Mahama explained that the public sector can accommodate more people if the government cuts down on frivolous expenditure and gets rid of corruption.

Akufo-Addo needs to sit up and fix economy- Mahama

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mahama called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration to do something about the bad state of the economy.

According to Mahama, times are hard for Ghanaians due to the bad nature of the economy.

Mahama made this known while speaking on TV XYZ on Tuesday, November 9 as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region.

