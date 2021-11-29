Francis Sosu: Kaneshie District Court issues warrant for the arrest of Madina MP

The Kaneshie District Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu

A bench warrant has been issued by the Kaneshie District Court for the arrest of Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Francis-Xavier Sosu.

The warrant was issued on Monday, November 29, 2021.

The warrant comes after his inability to show up in court on Monday, November 29, when the case against him was called.

The court presided over by His Worship Oheneba Kuffour granted a request to issue a bench warrant for his arrest after the prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare said Sosu did not want to appear before the court.

The Madina legislator on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 failed to show up in court as he is still out of the jurisdiction on parliamentary duties.

The post shared by 3news.com.gh has drawn some reactions from Ghanaians.

Abdulkadir Bin Haruna says Sosu is not above the law.

Mr Francis- Xavier sosu is not above the law. He is a lawyer by profession he needs to respect the law.

Kwadwo Boateng said the situation should not have gotten to this stage.

This is stupidity on the part of the MP. We shouldn't have gotten to this stage.

Mohammed Abdul-Razak believes it is a good move.

Good move by the court, one law for every Ghanaian.

Nelly Sam believes is not more human.

Its serves him right he not more human than those who have been arrested for similar incidence.

Daniel Ankamah Okai said it is a plan to reduce the minority numbers in parliament

Just a game plan to short minority in Parliament to vote and pass the 2022 budget tomorrow #it will not work

Sosu seen in Parliament after ‘missing’ court hearings

Sosu has been spotted in Parliament, after failing to appear in court on two occasions.

His appearance in parliament comes a day after he failed to honour a summons brought against him by the Ghana Police Service.

Sosu was in parliament for the hearing of the 2022 economic policy and budget statement to be presented by Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta.

